ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

With interest rates & housing prices up, buyers could benefit

By Kiara Hay
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqZ49_0gGU5RQc00

If you’re on the hunt for a home, you may be experiencing sticker shock with the hike in interest rates adding hundreds to monthly payments compared to two years ago.

But experts say it’s not all bad for buyers. In fact, it could be beneficial.

How the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike impacts consumers

After living on the East Coast for a few years, Mario Moore and his wife knew it was time to return home to Detroit and plant roots. But finding their forever home has been a challenge.

Related: Fed makes largest interest rate jump in 28 years amid rising inflation

“It’s just been hectic,” Moore said.

His house hunt is now entering month seven, and the delay is costly. Last week, the Federal Reserve announced its largest interest rate bump in more than two decades at 0.75%.

“That sounds terrible. That sounds grim,” Moore said.

Daniil Manaenkov, the head of forecasting at the University of Michigan, says if you bought a home for $300,000 today, your monthly payment would on average be around $2,000 compared to $1,500 six months ago. That $500 difference is pricing a lot of people out of purchasing.

“The run up in mortgage costs and decline in affordability has been very, very stark and happened very quickly,” Manaenkov said.

David Hall, the CEO and founder of Hall Financial, says it’s time to re-evaluate what you can afford.

“There is certainly going to be a little bit of sticker shock, especially if you got pre-approved a couple months ago, because now you have to buy a little less home or accept the payment is going to be a little bit more,” Hall said.

To put that into perspective, to reach the same monthly payment, a person will likely have to drop down their home price by $100,000. But for some buyers, there’s an upside.

Janet Graham, an experienced realtor and associate broker at Howard and Hanna, says the climbing costs will clear out some buyers, eliminating the need for a bidding war.

“This is a great time to buy a home,” Graham said. “A buyer now doesn’t have to be so stressed out that they have to compromise and grab the first thing in front of them.”

Graham says when interest rates were at record lows, the market was flooded and many people were waiving inspections, bidding tens of thousands over asking just to get a home. But that’s shifting.

“It’s a perfect time to do negotiations again, which was off the table for buyers for the past two years,” Graham said.

Moore say right now, he will take the good with the bad.

“I mean what else can you do?” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
MarketRealist

How Much Will Mortgage Payments Go Up With the Fed Rate Hike?

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce a hefty interest rate hike this week, current and prospective mortgage holders wonder how the increase will impact their mortgage payments. Article continues below advertisement. Whether you’re eyeing a new mortgage or have a variable interest rate, you’ll want to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

65% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway currently concentrate their large equities portfolio on just a few names. Buffett and Berkshire have a long history of outperforming the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Housing Prices#Housing Market#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Hall Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Actually Falling

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy