Happening Now: The Encompass Health v. April Anthony Trial

Murder Suspect Arrested After Cutting Leg Monitor. James Moore had been in jail since 2019 for the murder of an employee during a robbery of a South Dallas restaurant. Prosecutors kept punting on the case for a number of reasons, resulting in numerous resets. When prosecutors aren’t ready to try a case while a defendant waits in jail, state law requires a judge to reset bond. So Moore was given house arrest and released on June 17. Soon after, he cut his monitor and fled. He was captured yesterday. Some have tried to put this on bail reform, but that’s not the case. Prosecutors weren’t ready, Moore had been accused of a crime, and state law holds a judge responsible for resetting bond in those cases. Mayor Eric Johnson said he would advocate for a change to the law if necessary.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO