Dallas County, TX

Happening Now: The Encompass Health v. April Anthony Trial

By Will Maddox
dmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County’s 192nd District Court will decide the case between post-acute care giant Encompass Health and one of its former CEOs, April Anthony. The case hinges on whether Anthony, who left her role as CEO of Encompass’ Home Health and Hospice division in 2021, violated the non-compete provision in her...

www.dmagazine.com

dmagazine.com

Bill Hutchinson No-Billed by Dallas County Grand Jury

Yesterday a grand jury declined to indict real estate developer and former reality TV star Bill Hutchinson on a charge of sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred at his Highland Park house. Levi McCathern, a noted attorney working on Hutchinson’s behalf, issued the following statement: “We would like to thank...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

What $850K Will Buy in Dallas Real Estate

Located in the popular Disney streets, this mid-century modern home features a 16-foot island in the kitchen, a gas fireplace, and an entertaining-friendly backyard, complete with a pool and deck. Brandon Stewart for David Griffin & Company. $849,000, 6019 McCommas Blvd., M Streets. 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1,962...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (6/24/22)

Murder Suspect Arrested After Cutting Leg Monitor. James Moore had been in jail since 2019 for the murder of an employee during a robbery of a South Dallas restaurant. Prosecutors kept punting on the case for a number of reasons, resulting in numerous resets. When prosecutors aren’t ready to try a case while a defendant waits in jail, state law requires a judge to reset bond. So Moore was given house arrest and released on June 17. Soon after, he cut his monitor and fled. He was captured yesterday. Some have tried to put this on bail reform, but that’s not the case. Prosecutors weren’t ready, Moore had been accused of a crime, and state law holds a judge responsible for resetting bond in those cases. Mayor Eric Johnson said he would advocate for a change to the law if necessary.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Industrial Outdoor Storage Is Having A Moment

Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) – the “ugly duckling” of commercial real estate – is having a major moment. IOS lots typically used for storage facilities to support businesses ranging from logistics to e-commerce have reached peak demand, and IOS is now estimated to be a $200-billion asset class on the cusp of going predominantly institutional.
DALLAS, TX

