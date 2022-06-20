ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the GOP gubernatorial forum on PIX11 ahead of the primary

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Republican gubernatorial candidates will have an opportunity to convince New Yorkers why the state should go red during a PIX11 forum Tuesday night.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to livestreams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app to watch. The forum will air from 7-8 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter with the hashtag #PIXGOVFORUM .

Republican candidates Andrew Giuliani (the son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani), Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino and Lee Zeldin will share their views on key issues facing New Yorkers, such as crime, gun control and the economy. The candidates will be interviewed by PIX11 political reporter Ayana Harry. PIX11’s Tamsen Fadal will host the forum.

Zeldin was the favorite among Republican voters ahead of the forum. He had 34% of the vote in a recent PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll . Astorino, a former two-term Westchester County executive, Wilson, who worked for former President Barack Obama, and Giuliani are in a close battle for second place. Giuliani appears to be struggling to keep pace with his competitors, but polling shows he is the strongest with New York City voters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, the favored incumbent in the Democratic Party, and the other Democratic candidates will can be heard at a PIX11 forum airing on Saturday. Viewers can tune in to PIX11 or PIX11.com to watch at 8 p.m.

The Republican and Democratic candidates for governor will square off in a primary on June 28. Early voting goes until Sunday.

