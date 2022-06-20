ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Four people wanted on various charges in Somerset County

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of June 17.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

  • Sierra Barron, 21, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for DUI
  • Tyler Glover, 21, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for DUI
  • Allen Zarefoss, 39, of the Friedens area — wanted for drug charges
  • Cody Oakley, 25, of the Windber area — wanted for unlawful dissemination of intimate images
Photo via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Anyone with information regarding the individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.

