York, NE

York, Geneva wrap up weekend play at Cornerstone Senior Classic

By Christian Horn
York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings and Geneva each closed the book on the Cornerstone Senior Classic with a pair of games over the weekend. York fell 10-8 to Millard on Saturday and 11-0 to Chick-Fil-A on Sunday to end the week with a 1-2 mark after Thursday’s win over...

York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Cornerstone Senior Kings come back - twice - at Alliance

ALLIANCE - A long weekend of baseball got started for the York Cornerstone Senior Kings on Thursday out in Alliance. In their first game the Kings trailed the Alliance FNBO Spartan Juniors 3-2, but scored single runs in the fourth and the fifth frames to post the 4-3 win. In...
ALLIANCE, NE
York News-Times

Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska, continuing family story

Maverick Noonan didn’t make a phone call. He delivered the good news in person. The Elkhorn South defensive end — and son of former Husker All-American Danny Noonan — will follow in his father’s footsteps while doing his own thing at the same time. Maverick on Friday committed to NU, telling coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Mike Dawson his decision in their offices.
NEBRASKA STATE
Millard, NE
Geneva, NE
York, NE
Geneva, NE
York, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

GFWC Exeter Woman's Club tours Veterans Memorial

EXETER -- Seven members of the Exeter Woman’s Club visited the American Freedom Defenders Memorial in Fairmont on June 1. Mary Lundberg, who is a board member, gave them a guided tour. In 2017, Jack and Kay Harris, the property owners, began the process of forming a board to...
EXETER, NE
York News-Times

Watch Live: Nebraskans rally in Lincoln for abortion rights

Nebraskans rally in downtown Lincoln Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Nebraska, abortions are still legal up to 20 weeks, but Friday's decision is expected to prompt a special session of the Legislature to consider legislation banning abortion in the state. To further restrict abortion in...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

New coach has Hampton boys hoops in motion

YORK – Last winter, the Hampton Hawks began to sow the seeds of improvement thanks to a four-man senior class and a key group of underclassmen. With the seniors graduated a core group of juniors and sophomores aim to take the next step in the first season under head coach Dalton Miller.
HAMPTON, NE
York News-Times

Disparities in Nebraska youth sports need to be addressed, advocates say

Growing up, Johnny Gress played T-ball and baseball through the YMCA until that day at recess when he discovered the sport that really drew his interest: soccer. Perhaps it was only fitting that Gress fell in love with the sport. Growing up in a Hispanic family, soccer was always No. 1 at home.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Ceremony to honor last Civil War veteran buried in Polk County

STROMSBURG -- Historians and descendants of Civil War veteran William H. Fetters invite the public to a special Saturday, June 25, ceremony in his honor at the Stromsburg Cemetery. Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a marker recognizing Fetters as the last Union...
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

Rebels seniors overcome six errors in win over Yutan

OSCEOLA - The Yutan Post 262 Seniors took a 2-1 lead to the bottom of the third after scoring single runs in both the second and third innings. The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors, however, erupted for three runs in the bottom of the third and held off the Yutan squad by a final score of 6-4 Tuesday night in Osceola at Bob Zelasney Field.
OSCEOLA, NE
York News-Times

Governor, Citizens for Voter ID to hold town hall in York

YORK – The Citizens for Voter ID will be holding a town hall meeting in York, featuring Governor Pete Ricketts, on Thursday, June 30, at the Holthus Convention Center. The 3:30 p.m. event will feature remarks from both the Citizens group and the governor. They will also take questions from the audience, as the public is welcome to attend.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

SOS Rebels defense tested by Yutan in 4-2 win

OSCEOLA- A quick look Tuesday night’s line score reveals a solid effort by the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg defense, because the Yutan juniors offense had runners all over the place the entire game. SOS took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and scored two more in the fourth, holding...
YUTAN, NE

