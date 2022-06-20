York, Geneva wrap up weekend play at Cornerstone Senior Classic

This evening in York: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO