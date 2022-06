CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – ETHRA will distribute commodities on Wed., June 22, at the La Follette Community Center (formerly the West La Follette School). The La Follette Community Center, also known as the former West La Follette Elementary School, is where USDA commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, June 22, from 8:30am until noon and then from 1:30pm until 3pm or until the food is gone. Lunch break is noon to 1:30pm, and the La Follette Community Center is at 300 West Beech Street in La Follette.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO