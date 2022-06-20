ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stromsburg hosts 70th Midsommar Swedish Festival

By Naomy Snider
York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStromsburg, also known as the Swedish capitol of Nebraska, held a full weekend of festivities for its annual Midsommar Swedish Festival. Generations of Swedes have been attending the celebration since 1952. What makes this year special is that it marks the 70th year of the Swedish Festival being held, and it...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

GFWC Exeter Woman's Club tours Veterans Memorial

EXETER -- Seven members of the Exeter Woman’s Club visited the American Freedom Defenders Memorial in Fairmont on June 1. Mary Lundberg, who is a board member, gave them a guided tour. In 2017, Jack and Kay Harris, the property owners, began the process of forming a board to...
EXETER, NE
York News-Times

Ceremony to honor last Civil War veteran buried in Polk County

STROMSBURG -- Historians and descendants of Civil War veteran William H. Fetters invite the public to a special Saturday, June 25, ceremony in his honor at the Stromsburg Cemetery. Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a marker recognizing Fetters as the last Union...
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

Children's Theatre presents "Peter Pan"

YORK – This week, the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater is proudly presenting “Peter Pan,” a whimsical tale that takes the audience to Neverland. The much-anticipated show will be presented June 23-26 at the theater in downtown York. Each year, this show sells out – and such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska#Spotify#Traditional Music#Fun Run#Swedish#Swedes#The Salem Lutheran Church#The Midsommar Market#Smorgasbord
York News-Times

Watch Live: Nebraskans rally in Lincoln for abortion rights

Nebraskans rally in downtown Lincoln Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Nebraska, abortions are still legal up to 20 weeks, but Friday's decision is expected to prompt a special session of the Legislature to consider legislation banning abortion in the state. To further restrict abortion in...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Disparities in Nebraska youth sports need to be addressed, advocates say

Growing up, Johnny Gress played T-ball and baseball through the YMCA until that day at recess when he discovered the sport that really drew his interest: soccer. Perhaps it was only fitting that Gress fell in love with the sport. Growing up in a Hispanic family, soccer was always No. 1 at home.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska Lutheran plans to take another step in hoops

YORK – Last season marked something of a breakout year for Nebraska Lutheran boys basketball, as the Knights won 16 games and finished the year seven games above .500. After returning nearly every major contributor from 2021, including the senior trio of Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske and Jace Dressel, the Knights seek to elevate the program to another level this winter.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Branting's pitching gem leads SOS Seniors past Twin River

SILVER CREEK - Lots of times during the broadcast of a baseball game on TV, you’ll hear the announcers say, “If you don’t get to him early he settles in and gets tougher as the game goes on.”. After the Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Rebel Seniors put up four runs...
SILVER CREEK, NE
York News-Times

Governor, Citizens for Voter ID to hold town hall in York

YORK – The Citizens for Voter ID will be holding a town hall meeting in York, featuring Governor Pete Ricketts, on Thursday, June 30, at the Holthus Convention Center. The 3:30 p.m. event will feature remarks from both the Citizens group and the governor. They will also take questions from the audience, as the public is welcome to attend.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska, continuing family story

Maverick Noonan didn’t make a phone call. He delivered the good news in person. The Elkhorn South defensive end — and son of former Husker All-American Danny Noonan — will follow in his father’s footsteps while doing his own thing at the same time. Maverick on Friday committed to NU, telling coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Mike Dawson his decision in their offices.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

New coach has Hampton boys hoops in motion

YORK – Last winter, the Hampton Hawks began to sow the seeds of improvement thanks to a four-man senior class and a key group of underclassmen. With the seniors graduated a core group of juniors and sophomores aim to take the next step in the first season under head coach Dalton Miller.
HAMPTON, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy