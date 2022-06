A former Buffalo firefighter has been sentenced for the fatal shooting of an auto mechanic. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 25-year-old man was sentenced on the morning of Thursday, June 23, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. Blake M. Banks was given a determinate sentence of 23 years behind bars. After he is released, he will spend 5-years on post-release supervision. Banks pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree on May 6, 2022.

