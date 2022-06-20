ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

6 injured when car hits pedestrians in New York City

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
NEW YORK CITY — Six people were injured Monday when a taxi hit a bicyclist before veering onto a sidewalk and hitting pedestrians in Manhattan, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Broadway near West 29th Street, according to officials.

Update 3:50 p.m. EDT June 20: Authorities said the incident started when a taxicab and a bicycle collided while the cab was making a left-hand turn onto Broadway. Initial reports had indicated the crash began with a collision between the cab and an SUV.

“Right now, it appears to be an accident,” New York Police Deputy Chief John Chell said at a news conference. He added that the crash remained under investigation Monday afternoon.

Chell said that after the crash, the cab appeared to slow down before mounting a sidewalk and picking up speed. It hit two women, pressing them against a wall, he said.

“As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place,” the deputy chief said. “About 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women.”

Six people were taken to hospitals after the crash, including the cab driver. Three people were in critical condition and three people had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Chell said.

Original report: Authorities asked people to use alternate routes as fire officials worked to clear the scene.

Authorities told WABC-TV that a cab hit an SUV on Broadway before the taxi hopped a curb, striking at least four pedestrians in the Flatiron District. The cab then struck a building, the news station reported.

Officials with the New York City Fire Department told WNYW that three people were transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition following the crash. A fourth person had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, WABC reported.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to WNBC. Police believe a medical issue might have caused the crash, WNYW reported.

Authorities continue to investigate.

WPXI Pittsburgh

15-year-old injured in suspected subway surfing attempt

NEW YORK CITY — A teenager is recovering Friday after being injured while apparently subway surfing, according to multiple reports. The 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday in critical condition after falling from the top of a 7 train in Queens during rush hour on Thursday, WABC-TV and WNBC reported. Authorities told WNBC that they believe the teen was riding on top of a southbound train when he hit his head on an unknown object near the 111th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stalked MTA subway worker in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker feared for her safety after a man repeatedly stalked her while she worked in the subway, police said. The 33-year-old MTA employee at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man intentionally showed up where she worked on several occasions between April 3 and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks help finding girl, 15, missing for more than a week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old Manhattan girl who has been missing for more than a week. Alexandra Labour-Roman, of Harlem, was last seen around 8:15 a.m. June 14 at Kipp NYC College Prep High School on East 144th Street in the Bronx, authorities said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man sleeping under van outside Queens cemetery killed when driver unwittingly runs over him

A man sleeping under a van parked next to a Queens cemetery was killed when the driver returned to the vehicle and unwittingly ran over him, police said Wednesday. The bizarre tragedy unfolded just outside Mount Zion Cemetery on Maurice Ave. near 54th Drive in Maspeth at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The driver of the van, a 2008 Ford E-350 equipped with a cherry picker, returned to the vehicle and unwittingly ran over the man.
QUEENS, NY
