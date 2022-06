Since the beginning of time, relationships between humans have existed in many other forms and fashions other than monogamous, heterosexual affiliations. Until recently, however, those relationships were not equally recognized from a legal perspective or carried the same weight of acceptance from a broad portion of society. The strides that have been made over the […] The post Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

MADISON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO