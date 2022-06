In his first game back in Atlanta as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman received his World Series ring from the Braves in an emotional ceremony. Freddie Freeman won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves, the team that drafted him, last season. That set him up for free agency, where the expectation among the fanbase was that both sides would agree to a new deal. That did not happen, and resulted in Freeman signing a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO