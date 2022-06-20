ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Marras Men’s Spring 2023

By Sandra Salibian
 4 days ago
Antonio Marras Men's Spring 2023

If there’s a style that common sense would recommend to avoid right now it’s military — unless you go by the name Antonio Marras and actually use it to send a message of hope and rebirth.

Respecting his signature artisanal approach to fashion, the Sardinian designer disrupted camouflage field jackets with inserts of floral prints and embroideries, in a fashion exercise that could be comparable to a put-flowers-in-your-guns shot.

Starting from the work on military garments, Marras extended the botanical patchwork to tropes of men’s wardrobes, from tailoring to hoodies and chunky knitwear, all with their relaxed shapes interrupted by different inserts.

Not sated yet, the designer decided to add in the mix animal prints and upcycled silk scarves, which he described as “elements that don’t belong to my lexicon, that I never wanted or cared about.”

After coming across a vintage scarf, the theme grew into him to the point that he deployed similar items and combined them on shirts, anoraks and bomber jackets. Often the outcome was too bold for the poetic touch Marras is best known for and winked to other brands — including the baroque world of Versace — but it was still interesting to see his artisanal process translated on shapes that channeled a flamboyant, street vibe.

