Pet of the Week: Meet “Frack”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With record-breaking extreme heat this summer, we’re all looking for ways to relax and cool off. Farrah Weatherly joined us live on Studio10 with three great wine ideas for the summer. Click on the video link for a preview!. Also, there is a Free Wine...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People who have to work in this heat, are certainly taking precautions. The temperatures are high, but the work continues. But not without short breaks and plenty of water. Nick Anest with Ethos Roofing spent hours on the job Thursday sweating it out to get the work done.
The name of the place is Meat Boss and you know what you ordered for breakfast, so the sight of it shouldn’t shock you. But it still kind of does. “It is a huge crowd pleaser,” said Dara Chinnis, aka Mrs. Boss. “And people, their faces when they see the Hog in a Blanket, it’s funny.”
DAUPHN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - As we continue to experience record-breaking heat across the Gulf Coast -- locals and vacationers head to the beach to find relief. “It seems hotter than usual,” said Chris & Misty Christopher, from Theodore. “The water also feels warmer.”. Chris and Misty Christopher...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You are invited to attend Southern View Media’s Annual Summer Social Anniversary Event! This anniversary event is a free opportunity for local business owners to connect and promote community growth. Bring a friend and join them for free food, drinks, music and a great time. Please stop by, whether for the entire time or just a few minutes.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In partnership with Infirmary Health, FOX10 News is learning more on osteoporosis and osteopenia. Lenise Ligon sat down with Nurse Practitioner Sarah Goode to talk more about it and where you can go to diagnose early problems. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
(WALA) - We saw more record temperatures again on this Friday. As of 3 p.m., both Mobile and Pensacola had at least tied record highs. We hit 101 degrees in Mobile. We saw a few scattered thunderstorms in the area, and those chances will increase over the next several days.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile teenager battling cancer became a “baller” Thursday night. 15-year-old Andre Wilson was honored as the newest Baller Dream Foundation recipient. Andre has been battling through Lymph node cancer. The event was held at The Provision in Fairhope for members of the community.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on “Perspectives with Eric Reynolds”, how do you end youth violence in the Port City?. One organization believes it takes a community. The youth, their parents and family and everyone else that’s concerned, wants change for the better. We talk with...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Illusions: The Reality of Deception exhibit. Open now until September 5, 2022. Sponsored by Mobile County District 2. It is the latest in a series of in house exhibits created by the Exploreum Science Center. It takes you through the past, present and future of illusions and how they shape our perception of reality. From hands on activities to moving pictures, we unveil the science and mystery behind the world of illusions.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was a big turnout Thursday afternoon, as Mobile Police ‘Community Days’ event brought families out of the house and into the sun. Operation Echo Stop held its second event at Azalea Pointe Apartments. There was free food, music, and a lot of education. The...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year to turn on the grill, get out the sparklers and celebrate the United States’ birthday. Many cities in Mobile are having celebrations and fireworks shows for the Fourth of July, one of which will have a performance by an American Idol winner. City of Mobile […]
Studio 10′s Chelsey stopped by Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to see how their famous Heavenly Hash is made! The treats are made with homemade marshmallow that is unlike the traditional store-bought marshmallows you’re used to. Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for...
Don’t forget Market in the Park this Saturday, June 25, at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Heritage Park. Market will also be held July 9 and July 23. It’s a great time to purchase seasonal vegetables and produce, but you might find other items you’d like to purchase as well. Market in the Park is sponsored by the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce. Shown is one of the vendors from the first Market, June 11.
At the time this photograph was taken, Orange Beach was little more than an outpost for the timber and turpentine industries. Shown here is the old Orange Beach Wharf on Bay La Launch, near the present-day Coastal Arts Center. This property was purchased in 1908 by a man named D. R. Peteet, who would go on to build a shingle mill. Pictured above are some buildings Peteet constructed to support his operation, including an office, a commissary store and camphouse for his workers (who are likely the ones pictured swimming with their families). The rails along the wharf were used to cart supplies into the store from schooners making deliveries. The young boy on the wharf is Clifford Callaway, whose grandfather James C. Callaway was one of the community’s earliest settlers.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The chairs of the Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations today announced a plan for a new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, which was prepared for the MPOs by the Alabama Department of Transportation. According to a news release, the plan meets the framework...
If you're looking for a charming city to spend your downtime in, you'll want to put Atmore, Alabama, on your map. This city of just over 8,391 people is in Alabama's Escambia County and has a lot to offer visitors. The best things to do in Atmore, Alabama, are impossible...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With summer break officially in full swing, families are heading to Spanish Fort Premiere Cinemas to enjoy the start of their Summer Kids Fest. The cinema offers tickets to a different movie each week -- for free!. Kids were lining up at the concessions stands, getting...
Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
