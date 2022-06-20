Oliver Putnam

OK, OK, I know that technically Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s breakup has already been pretty much confirmed. I mean, Steve Harvey did talk about it openly, after all. (He’s team Lori, obviously.) Still, is it bad that I was kinda hoping that this was all a big misunderstanding? I know that Lori deleted all of her IGs with MBJ on June 5, but he kept his up! Plus, they never issued a public statement about their breakup. So maybe Lori was just embracing a ~hot girl summer~ Insta aesthetic? Unfortunately, on June 21, Jordan deleted all pics of Lori from his Instagram, further confirming the breakup. And yes, I’m gonna need a minute to recover.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO