Oliver Putnam

OK, OK, I know that technically Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s breakup has already been pretty much confirmed. I mean, Steve Harvey did talk about it openly, after all. (He’s team Lori, obviously.) Still, is it bad that I was kinda hoping that this was all a big misunderstanding? I know that Lori deleted all of her IGs with MBJ on June 5, but he kept his up! Plus, they never issued a public statement about their breakup. So maybe Lori was just embracing a ~hot girl summer~ Insta aesthetic? Unfortunately, on June 21, Jordan deleted all pics of Lori from his Instagram, further confirming the breakup. And yes, I’m gonna need a minute to recover.
Ooh, it looks like Olivia Rodrigo has a new man in her life. (And yes, this is the perfect excuse to say, "good 4 her.") According to reports, Rodrigo and Zack Bia are dating — and they've actually been seeing each other since February.
Major congrats are in order for this ~funny girl~! Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts are officially engaged, and they might just be the cutest fiancées, like, ever. On June 22, the Booksmart actress shared some adorable proposal pics of her and her partner — plus, some A-list fam and friends. I am so thrilled for these lovebirds. I gotta say too, after this and Britney’s recent wedding, I’m starting to think Thursday is the most romantic day of the week.
Things will never be the same as it was. It appears that the moment Harry Styles has been seemingly manifesting for years has finally arrived: A Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration is on its way. The new line, playfully named the Gucci HA HA HA collection — a combination of Styles’ and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s first initials — features the kind of whimsy that fans of Styles’ dreamy aesthetic have gotten used to seeing from the pop star.
I guess not every Kar-Jenner fam love story can be as fairytale-esque as Kravis and Kete. Kendall Jenner and her Phoenix Suns star boyfriend Devin Booker have reportedly broken up after two years together, and I’m gonna need some tissues, stat. The model and athlete were first rumored to be dating back in June 2020. Although things seemed to be going well, two years later, sources claimed they’re going their separate ways. Maybe not permanently, though? According to reports, there’s no bad blood between this duo. Here’s what sources said about why Jenner and Booker reportedly broke up — and why a potential reunion could still be in the cards (fingers crossed).
In the last couple years, Joe Keery has been in his acting bag. From stealing hearts as Hawkins’ charming Steve Harrington on Stranger Things to flexing his horror chops as a bloody rideshare driver on Spree, Keery is a certified star; however, many fans might not be aware of his side-gig that’s really a second main-hustle: He’s a musician.
Isabel “Belly” Conklin believes in the possibilities of summer, that it’s the only time of year when “everything good” and “everything magical” happens. In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly finds just that. Based on the YA book trilogy from Jenny Han, Prime Video’s new series follows a story of first heartbreak and first love, taking readers on a roller coaster of emotions as Belly finds herself in a love triangle between two brothers. Along the way, Belly learns a lot about true friendship, crushes, and growing up. If you’ve already marathon-watched the series, you need these The Summer I Turned Pretty Belly quotes to caption your Instagram posts about summer and love.
The Umbrella Academy always goes out with a bang, and Season 3 may have ended with the biggest cliffhanger yet. In the final moments of the season, a mysterious new character stepped into the spotlight. Well, actually she’s not really a new character — she’s popped up before, although you may have forgotten about it, since it’s been a while. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched The Umbrella Academy’s Season 3 finale. To get the full download on who she is and what her reappearance means for the future, here’s everything you need to know about Abigail Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.
In Jenny Han’s 2009 book, The Summer I Turned Pretty, the main character, Belly, doesn’t only deal with new romances, she also struggles with an annoying older brother, Steven, who is protective of her to a fault and excludes her from fun with his friends. In Amazon Studios’ recent adaptation of the novel, Steven gets a much stronger storyline and character arc, in parts explaining why he his the way he is and making fans fall in love with him. The annoying brother to lovable jokester pipeline is played very convincingly by Sean Kaufman — here’s everything you need to know about the actor who plays the loving thorn in Belly’s side.
Before The Umbrella Academy became Netflix’s biggest superhero series to date, the comic’s creator (and series executive producer) Gerard Way was best known as co-founder and singer of My Chemical Romance. The series has certainly taken inspiration from Way’s musical background, with extraordinary soundtracks full of deep-cut indie hits every season, and the latest installment is no exception. The Umbrella Academy’s Season 3 soundtrack is basically the mixtape of bangers everyone wishes Luther would make for them.
The Umbrella Academy members spent all of Season 2 mucking around in the 1960s, trying to find their way home. Like any good Back To The Future-type tale, by the time the group went home, they discovered their meddling had caused a few changes to the future. Some of it was good: The apocalypse was averted. Some of it was not: The Umbrella Academy no longer existed. Instead, the Sparrow Academy had taken over with new members.
Since The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped on Prime Video, the book trilogy by Jenny Han that the series is based on has become the beach-read of summer 2022. ICYMI, Han’s first book series, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, became a popular adapted movie trilogy, and her latest series is just as much a must-read. For The Summer I Turned Pretty, Han leans into her specialty in young adult romance and takes readers on a beach-side journey marked with coming-of-age struggles and strained teenage love. If you can’t resist a page-turning summer read packed with adventure, steamy romance, and profound stories about growing up and choosing your own path, check out these 15 books like The Summer I Turned Pretty to get lost in.
The Summer I Turned Pretty may be mostly about the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but another boy catches Belly’s attention first: Cam. This smart, sweet character in the new Amazon Studios adaptation of author Jenny Han’s YA romance novel is played by David Iacono. And if you think he looks familiar, there’s a reason.
Drake broke the internet when he surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Friday, June 17. As if that wasn’t enough, the rapper dropped the music video for his new single, “Falling Back,” the same day. The nine-minute video shows Drake marrying 23 brides in an over-the-top wedding that also features a rabbi and his mom, Sandi Graham. Oh, and Tristan Thompson makes a cameo as Drake’s best man because why not?
ITZY has finally shared more details about their first world tour, the CHECKMATE tour. Just weeks after announcing which cities they’ll perform in, the K-pop group recently revealed their tour venues, dates, and ticket info. MIDZY, if you’re planning to see ITZY live, here’s what you need to know before tickets go on sale.
Thousands of fans looked on as CRAVITY took the stage at Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea, on April 2 and 3 to perform their first concerts with a live audience. Composed of members Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin, CRAVITY debuted at the start of the pandemic in April 2020 before rapidly developing a passionate fanbase, known as LUVITY. However, they never got to meet their fans IRL until Olympic Hall.
Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been feasting on the fashion in the YA show, but there's dissection in the ranks when it comes to Shayla’s deb ball dress in the series finale. In Season 1, Episode 7, Shayla, the consummate debutante and only person who can color correct a shiner with a wet beauty blender that she keeps in her purse, attends the debutante ball that the entire summer has been leading up to. Fans of the show were expecting a high-fashion moment worth cheering for. According to some fans, that moment arrived and Shayla's deb ball dress checked off all their fashion boxes.
Nothing is perfect in the world of happily ever after, but for Netflix’s Bridgerton, it’s pretty close. Anthony and Kate are happily married, and Daphne is a doting mother to her babies. Just one minor detail would make things better — Daphne having her husband, Simon, the Duke of Hastings, by her side. However, despite rumors the former rake would return, actor Regé-Jean Page said Simon will not be in Bridgerton Season 3 after all.
Disney+ is coming off a busy June that saw two hit series arriving every Wednesday, the just-completed Obi-Wan Kenobi and the brand-new Ms. Marvel series. That momentum will keep rolling into the heart of summer, with new TV shows arriving and several fun summertime specials for those looking for a bit of beachy TV. Here’s a full rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in July 2022 for your vacation viewing.
