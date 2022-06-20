ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'Randy Replacements': Gregory Broncos Injury News as Cowboys Tout DEs

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ds1ZZ_0gGU2Wws00

"I know that we’ve had some people concerned because Gregory got out of here,'' Jones said. "But I feel good about where we are.”

FRISCO - When will Cowboys Nation let go of the fact that the Dallas Cowboys botched contract talks with Randy Gregory, sending the pass-rusher scurrying off to Denver?

Maybe after Cowboys boss Jerry Jones quits bringing it up.

From a Broncos perspective, there seems to be a combination of pride over Broncos general manager George Paton having “spectacularly pulled the carpet out from under Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys to steal away the explosive pass rusher at the eleventh hour, much to the delight of Broncos Country” …

And. … ( via Mile High Huddle ) maybe just a bit of Denver trepidation “driven home when Gregory went under the surgeon’s knife for a bothersome rotator cuff so quickly after penning his monster deal that will likely sideline him until training camp … Fans eager to see what they have in their $70 million edge rusher will just need to be patient …”

In the meantime, while Gregory has his arm in a sling (and his takes on Dallas' "toxic fan base'') , the Cowboys are hoping they’ve accumulated enough healthy muscle and speed to give them even more that the six sacks that Gregory - in a high point in his spotty career - recorded in Dallas in 2021.

In addition to the healthy return of DeMarcus Lawrence and the signing of one-time star Dante Fowler. Jones recently touted a pair of “Randy replacements,” if you will.

"I feel good about Sam'' (Williams, the second-round pick from Ole Miss),'' Jerry said. "He’s a mess with his speed and combination of his size. He can really be an effective pressure player for us, and if we have that on top of retaining (Dorance) Armstrong ... I like what we’ve done relative to our outside rush.''

But then Jerry had to ... go there.

"I know that we’ve had some people concerned because Gregory got out of here,'' Jones said. "But I feel good about where we are.”

And when will Cowboys Nation share that "feel-good'' need? Maybe only until after the Cowboys front office quits bringing it up.

Comments / 9

Rick Deleon
4d ago

I am a Die hard Dallas Cowboys Fan since I was 7 in 1966 but until Jerry quits meddling the Cowboys won't win Another Super bowl

Reply(4)
12
Dedrick Brockington
4d ago

i dont feel anything until I see them back on the field. With this team,I have learned to reserve my emotions & optimism until its in action. on paper its one thing on the field you have to put it all together.

Reply(1)
7
 

Person
Jerry Jones
