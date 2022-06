Another day of hot and muggy weather is ahead as the heat wave continues. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A heat advisory will be in effect on Wednesday afternoon and early evening with heat index values from 105 to 109 as temperatures range into the mid-90s with light winds. A few scattered storms will be possible into the early evening hours. The heat wave continues through the end of the week, but a cold front nears the state Sunday bringing some relief to the region.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO