ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF: Bills have 20th best offensive line in NFL

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUYZk_0gGU0paz00

The Buffalo Bills don’t have an elite offensive line according to Pro Football Focus.

In fact, despite attempting to solidify the group this offseason, the football analytics outlets called the unit below average.

PFF has gone position-by-position ranking players and teams this spring. On Buffalo’s offensive line, PFF only thought of them as the 20th best O-line in the NFL.

The Bills signed veteran Rodger Saffold this offseason, adding him to the middle of their offensive line with Mitch Morse and Ryan Bates. What PFF’s analysis came down to is the outside of the line.

At tackle, PFF has praised Dion Dawkins in the past. Dawkins is only one of five tackles with a pass-blocking grade of 75 or higher the last five seasons, according to PFF’s metrics.

Pass blocking still remains the issue in Buffalo, but PFF doesn’t point to Dawkins. Rather, it’s Spencer Brown over a right tackle.

Here’s how PFF explained the Bills’ O-line slotting in at 20th:

LT: Dion Dawkins

LG: Rodger Saffold

C: Mitch Morse

RG: Ryan Bates

RT: Spencer Brown

This line really hinges on Spencer Brown’s development. He certainly exceeded expectations when forced to play 846 snaps as a project tackle taken in the third round last year. Exceeding expectations, however, still resulted in a 49.1 pass-blocking grade. That should change in 2022 to help the Bills’ offensive line take a step forward.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens to hold 16 open training camp practices

The start of the 2022 NFL season is just a couple of months away, which means that the start of training camp is quickly approaching. The training camp report dates for the Baltimore Ravens were revealed by the NFL on Thursday. The rookies will report on Tuesday, July 19th, while veterans will report on Tuesday, July 26th.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodger Saffold
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, Trevor Lawrence didn't lose $15M of his NFL signing bonus on crypto

The crypto crash may have had a negative impact on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the reports of its magnitude have been greatly exaggerated. A recent report suggested that Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, had lost nearly $15 million by taking his entire NFL signing bonus in cryptocurrency, but it didn’t take long for Lawrence to refute it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No supplemental draft in 2022

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was acquired through the supplemental draft in 2019. He has been great. However, the Cardinals will not have the opportunity to find another gem in the supplemental draft this year. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league informed the 32 teams that there will...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What went wrong, right in Cowboys RB room config

The Dallas Cowboys have a long lineage of stellar running backs through franchise history. From Don Perkins to Tony Dorsett to Emmitt Smith and everything in between, there may be no team known more for the player toting the rock on a regular basis. In 2022, they enter the season with a duo that can match up with any in the league. They also pay out the nose for half of it.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Legacy recruit announces commitment to Cornhuskers

The son of a former Husker all-American announced his commitment on Friday night. Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan made his commitment to the Cornhuskers on social media. His father, Danny Noonan, played for Nebraska from 1983-1986 and was a consensus all-American following the ’86 season as an offensive tackle. He would then be selected in the first round of the 1987 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The 3-star recruit is the fifth in-state commitment and the tenth commitment overall to the Huskers 2023 recruiting class. Noonan had taken a trip to Palo Alto and Stanford University as late as last weekend. He had also received offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Michigan State during his recruiting period. COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3 — Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans should keep tabs on TCU CB Noah Daniels

Cornerback is a position that is heavily stocked on NFL rosters. As the passing game becomes more of a focal point in the pro game, so do the defenders in the secondary. The Houston Texans have a dominant No. 1 — at least in potential — in Derek Stingley. The former LSU cornerback could use a partner on the other side in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer says Mike McDaniel has been the most impressive new HC

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason would probably be considered a successful one, to this point, by most who have followed along. It’s been impressive to see them sway public opinion after starting the break with a surprise firing and a lawsuit by their last head coach. However, the hiring of Mike McDaniel, and the moves made by general manager Chris Grier, have done exactly that.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where every Pac-12 player landed in the 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA draft came and went on Thursday evening, and while the Oregon Ducks did not have any players selected it was still a busy day for the Pac-12 conference. Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats had three players selected within the first 33 picks of the draft, while UCLA, USC, and Colorado each had a player find a new home as well. The Pac-12 wasn’t the only west coast conference with representatives at the draft, with three players (Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, and Jalen Williams) out of the WCC and one more (David Roddy) from the Mountain West. While it wasn’t the most...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State snapshot profile: No. 33 Dani Dennis-Sutton

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season. The next player is Dani Dennis-Sutton, one of Penn State’s highly coveted recruits coming out of Maryland. It is fairly likely Sutton sees the field early next season, as Penn State’s defensive line might have depth, but Sutton’s talent could likely get him to see the field at...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy