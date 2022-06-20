ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man killed in shooting during fight outside Akron bar, police say

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
AKRON, Ohio— A 38-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday after a fight broke out outside a bar in the city’s...

