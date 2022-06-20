ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KS tribal casino sports betting negotiations are underway

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYM2F_0gGU0IuM00

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas tribal casinos could soon be brought in on the state’s sports betting plan.

In an interview, Monday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said conversations are underway to renegotiate tribal compacts.

“We need to modify their compacts, so that process is proceeding now,” Kelly said.

KS Gov. says sports betting deal won’t be enough to attract Chiefs

The Governor held a ceremonial bill signing Monday, after signing the bill last month. Several tribal members attended the signing.

The state’s deal currently legalizes sports betting for its four state-affiliated casinos, which could make up to $40.5 million or $27 million annually under the original plan .

However, tribal casinos in the state will need to renegotiate their compacts to offer sports betting, going through several steps before approval.

Under the plan, tribal casinos would need to submit a request for negotiation, which goes to the Governor, then the state’s Lottery director. The director would then enter an agreement on behalf of the state.

According to the National Indian Gaming Commission, Class III gaming such as sports betting must be conducted pursuant to a tribal-state compact. Those compacts are reviewed and approved by the Secretary of the Interior.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

If compacts for tribal casinos are successfully renegotiated, then they could also join the list of other sports betting destinations in the state.

The Kansas Lottery and Racing and Gaming Commission will still have to go over rules and regulations for the bill, once it goes into effect July 1. This means people could start placing bets as soon as next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Hunting, fishing on public lands in Kansas made easier

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas hunters and anglers will now find it easier to hunt and fish on public lands. Due to a “new-and-improved system,” courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, anglers and hunters will no longer need a separate login for the new licensing purchase system, Go Outdoors KS, to “check-in” […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Evergy set to recover ‘extraordinary costs’ from 2021 winter storm: KCC

KANSAS (KSNT) – Evergy will recover what the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) called “extraordinary costs” incurred during the February 2021 winter storm. On Thursday, the KCC announced that Evergy can recover costs from Kansas Central customers (formerly Westar) and credit Kansas Metro customers (formerly KCP&L) for the sale of excess power back to the Southwest […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
KSNT News

Last day to register to vote in Kansas approaches

KANSAS (KSNT) – The last day to register to vote is approaching for the Kansas primary on August 2. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has announced that the final day to register to vote in the primary is July 12, 2022. Kansans will not be able to register to vote again until August 3, […]
KSNT News

Kansas AG proposes ‘retire tax free’ plan

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Republican candidate for governor wants Kansans to retire tax free. In a statement issued Wednesday Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he would like to focus on a plan to eliminate state income tax on Kansans’ retirement benefits and savings. “To every retiree considering leaving Kansas after a lifetime of working […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Child Care providers getting up to $2500 bonus

KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced at Countryside United Methodist Church Tuesday morning that $53 million will be made available to eligible licensed daycare providers. Kansas child care professionals could be eligible for $750 to $2,500 as a bonus. The bonuses will depend on the hours the professional works. “This is just one […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KSNT News

Kansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade decision

KANSAS (KSNT) – The decision to upend the 50-year-old decision that made abortion legal nationwide is causing consternation with some and feelings of celebration for others in a deeply divided nation. The Supreme Court has ended the constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Northeast Kansas outages persist after overnight storms

KANSAS (KSNT) – Power outages persist following overnight storms that blanketed much of northeast Kansas. Evergy is reporting, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, there are 339 active outages in northeast Kansas, estimating 4,951 customers are without power. KSNT News Stormtracker Weather The largest Topeka cluster is centered around 15th Street and 16th Street in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

What will the gas tax holiday do for Kansans?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents of Northeast Kansas are weighing in on the possible gas tax holiday that was recently proposed by President Biden. Biden called for a three-month federal gas tax holiday on June 20. If it passes, state governments will decide whether to suspend the gas taxes or not. Oil and natural gas providers […]
KSNT News

Kansas Constitution allows partisan redistricting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ highest court declared Tuesday that the state constitution does not prohibit partisan gerrymandering, as the deeply divided justices explained their reasons for previously upholding a Republican congressional redistricting law. The state Supreme Court issued only a brief opinion last month approving the new congressional map without explaining the reasoning behind its 4-3 decision. The […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Casino#Negotiation#Politics State#Lottery#Interior#Ksnt 27 News#Top Stories On Ksnt Com#Northeast Kans
KSNT News

Caution needed on Kansas roads during Harvest

KANSAS (KSNT) – It’s that time of year and drivers are being asked to take some caution as wheat harvest gets underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to be patient around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other farm vehicles. “As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas oil refinery to pay $1.6 million for clean air errors

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — An oil refinery in El Dorado where an employee died in 2017 will pay a $1.6 million fine for violating the federal clean air law. The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that HollyFrontier’s failure to follow the law contributed to a fire that killed the employee. The EPA says the […]
EL DORADO, KS
KSNT News

Republicans request criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Republican Governors Association has asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer resources. Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman said the allegations are part of an ethics complaint that was recently dropped. The RGA delivered a criminal referral to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael […]
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy