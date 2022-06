LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were sentenced on separate drug charges, both of which involved fentanyl, in federal court this week. 39-year-old Brandon Terrell Davis was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on two two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in bodily injury. Davis will serve the two sentences concurrently. 47-year-old Daniel William Zeiger was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine after a prior conviction for a serious felony drug offense.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO