Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — If you're driving from Council Bluffs and get off on Dodge Street from Interstate 480, then you might need to take another route starting next month. According to the Nebraska Department of Roads (NDOT), I-480 westbound from Dodge to 17th Street will be closed beginning July 5; and will last through August 5.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO