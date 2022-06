Paul E. Meier, age 81, of Chesterfield, MO and formerly of Breese, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his daughter’s residence in Breese surrounded by his wife and children after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was born September 22, 1940 in Breese, the son of Edward J. “Lefty” and Catherine, nee Bruegge, Meier. He married Carol L. McCain February 16, 1963 in Highland, and she survives in Chesterfield, MO.

BREESE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO