Public Health

NC Governor tests positive for COVID, symptoms mild

By Clayton Henkel
ncpolicywatch.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing very mild symptoms. The 65-year-old Cooper is vaccinated against...

pulse.ncpolicywatch.org

Education leaders urge lawmakers to continue free meals for K-12 students

Hungry children can’t learn, NC Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly said Wednesday. Kelly’s comment came during a noon press conference held to urge state lawmakers to pass two bills to provide the state’s 1.5 million K-12 students with free breakfast and lunch. State funding is...
NC House members decline to gamble on ‘predatory’ sports wagering bill (w/ video)

Supporters of sports gambling failed to advance legislation in the state House Wednesday that would have authorized online sports wagering for North Carolina. The vote against Senate Bill 688 came after lawmakers narrowly approved a companion bill (SB 38) of sports wagering amendments. But without both piece of legislation getting...
Policy Watch team welcomes new investigative reporter

The NC Policy Watch team is delighted to announce the addition of another outstanding journalist to its team — investigative reporter Kelan Lyons. Lyons, who received a masters degree in 2016 from the prestigious Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Policy Watch after successful stints with newsrooms in Texas, Utah, and most recently, Connecticut, where he conducted a variety of in-depth investigations as a Justice and Mental Health Reporter for the award-winning nonprofit online news outlet, the Connecticut Mirror.
