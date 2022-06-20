NC Governor tests positive for COVID, symptoms mild

The NC Policy Watch team is delighted to announce the addition of another outstanding journalist to its team — investigative reporter Kelan Lyons. Lyons, who received a masters degree in 2016 from the prestigious Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Policy Watch after successful stints with newsrooms in Texas, Utah, and most recently, Connecticut, where he conducted a variety of in-depth investigations as a Justice and Mental Health Reporter for the award-winning nonprofit online news outlet, the Connecticut Mirror.

