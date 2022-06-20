ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in weekend Elmira fatal shooting

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting in downtown Elmira over the weekend.

Elmira Police said that Ervin L. Mosley, 55, an Elmira resident, was killed in the June 18 shooting at 424 W. Clinton Street.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on West Clinton around 3:00 a.m., allegedly finding Taiwan Dennard, 42, leaving the house with an AK-47 rifle. Dennard reportedly complied with orders to drop the weapon. However, EPD said Dennard didn’t follow any further instruction, resulting in officers apprehending and tasing him.

Image of Taiwan L. Dennard and weapons and ammo recovered from Clinton Street residence.

Officers then found Mosley in one of the bedrooms. He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

After obtaining a search warrant, police allegedly found more weapons and ammunition in the house, including a ghost gun with a 50-round drum attachment.

Details are still limited, but EPD said that the incident started as a domestic dispute over property.

Dennard was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree Murder (a class-A felony). He was taken to Elmira City Lock-Up pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.

New York State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and Elmira Heights Police assisted on the scene.

