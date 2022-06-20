Work On Library Steps Begins Tuesday

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, June 28. There are no primary races in Bond County for county offices. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL that polls will be open as usual from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The polling locations are all the same except the Lagrange Township is moved to the White Center Ayers Road Field Station. Early voting will be going on until the Monday before the election date, and grace voting registration will be available as well.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO