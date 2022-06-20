ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Work On Library Steps Begins Tuesday

By WGEL
wgel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork is expected to begin Tuesday, June 21 on the front steps at the Greenville...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

Pudding Day At Greenville Public Library

Monday is another special day at the Greenville Public Library. Library Director Jo Keillor says if you like pudding, it will be worth your while to stop in. All patrons who check out materials will receive a free pudding cup. Click below to hear her comments:. The library is open...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

FAYCO Hosts Open House At Bob’s Place

On Friday, FAYCO Enterprises showed off its Greenville building, known as Bob’s Place, with a public open house. The building has been named for former FAYCO Executive Director Robert Lindberg. It is a facility to help developmentally disabled individuals in Bond County learn various life skills. A ribbon cutting...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

County Board Approves Variance & Permit For Substation

At the Bond County Board’s second June meeting Tuesday night, members approved a variance and special use permit to MMI Infrastructure to build a utility substation along Route 40, west of Greenville. Brad Criner, Bond County zoning administrator, said the company will use the substation to boost broadband fiber...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Assessment Exemption Paperwork Accepted Through Monday

The final cutoff to sign annual paperwork for those who qualify for the Senior Citizen Assessment Property Freeze Exemption and Homestead Property Exemption for those with disabilities or disabled veterans will be Monday, June 27. Forms must be turned in at the Bond County Supervisor of Assessments office, located at...
GREENVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Greenville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
wgel.com

Health Board Meeting June 27th

The Bond County Board of Health will meet Monday, June 27th, at 6:30 p.m. at the health department. The agenda includes write-off’s, board officers, the administrator’s report, a financial report, and discussion of a food ordinance.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

Meeting in special session recently, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items. Resignations accepted by the board included Anne Burton as a high school math teacher, Rachel Burkhart as a music teacher at Pocahontas School, Nichole Spurgeon as a Pre-K teacher at Mulberry Grove, Heather Pruett as a PFA/PFAE instructional leader, Amy Robinson as a Pre-K family facilitator, Daisy Zykan as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, and Adrienne Beavor as an infant toddler specialist/parent educator.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

County Board Approves Resolution For Rt. 40 Project

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to improve Route 40, from Ridge Street in Greenville, east through Mulberry Grove to the Fayette County line. The project was brought up by Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle at Tuesday night’s meeting. Pestle explained that IDOT will do paving, curb and...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Sorento School District Petition Hearing Set For June 30

Ever since the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education voted to close Sorento School, supporters of the center in that area have been working on being removed from the Unit 2 district. A petition, asking the Regional Board of Education Number 3 to consider annexing that large area...
BOND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#West Side#Urban Construction
wgel.com

Annual AFHM Tractor Drive Is Saturday

The annual American Farm Heritage Tractor Drive is Saturday, June 25. Registration will be at Main Building Number 3 on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds. The cost is $10 per person and registration is from 8 to 9 a.m. The Tractor Drive begins at 9 a.m. and will go...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Thacker Insurance Celebrates 40th Anniversary & New Location

Many members of the community attended last week’s Open House at the new location of Thacker Insurance Service, 215 South Third Street in Greenville. Curt and Natalie Thacker and their staff welcomed visitors. They were joined by Curtis’ parents, Jim and Mary Thacker, who started the agency in 1982.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Police Board To Meet Thursday

The Greenville Police Pension Board has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building. The board is expected to appointed authorized agents.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Higher Learning Commission Approves St. John’s – GU Partnership

St. John’s College of Nursing and Greenville University have announced that the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has approved their partnership, which offers Greenville University students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on the Greenville campus. Greenville students currently complete their pre-nursing courses at Greenville...
GREENVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wgel.com

Fish & Chicken Fry

Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
AVISTON, IL
wgel.com

KC Students In Welding Apprenticeships

CF Fabricators of Hoffman is partnering with Kaskaskia College to welcome two students into a welding technology apprenticeship program that will play an essential role in providing a skilled labor workforce. Logan Smith of Centralia and Cayden Harris of Salem are in a fitter fabricator apprenticeship with CF Fabricators. The...
CENTRALIA, IL
wgel.com

The Illinois Primary Is Tuesday

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, June 28. There are no primary races in Bond County for county offices. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL that polls will be open as usual from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The polling locations are all the same except the Lagrange Township is moved to the White Center Ayers Road Field Station. Early voting will be going on until the Monday before the election date, and grace voting registration will be available as well.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Vehicle Fire Near Highland

The Highland Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the rest area near Highland on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 Tuesday, June 21, around 3 PM. The unoccupied vehicle was engulfed in flames upon firefighters’ arrival. Crews worked to suppress the fire and protect nearby exposures. No injuries were reported. The Highland Pierron Fire Protection District provided mutual aid.
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Sports Shop Interview: MG Athletic Director Chad Nelson

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Mulberry Grove High School baseball Coach Chad Nelson about the good spring season for the team. The Aces were 12-8-1 and reached the championship game of the regional. One of Mulberry Gove’s players, Blake Scoggins, also received an honor after the season. Nelson...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
wgel.com

Scoggins Named All State

The Mulberry Grove High School baseball team had an excellent spring season, posting a 12-8-1 record and reaching the championship game of its regional. The Aces’ Blake Scoggins is one of 18 players named to the Class 1A All-State Team by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association. Mulberry...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy