Fort Atkinson, WI

Utica Home Talent drop game to Fort Atkinson

By By Calahan Steed
 4 days ago

Trying to keep ground with the Southeast South Division leader Evansville, the Utica Association dropped in the standings with a 9-4 loss to Fort Atkinson on Sunday, June 19.

After Fort Atkinson took a 1-0 lead after the bottom of the second inning, the Association tied the game in the third after Brock Wanninger hit a double, scoring Dane Schultz.

In the fourth, Jacob Sanders walked and stole second base. Sanders scored on an RBI single from Ryan Ellingson. Ellingson also scored in the inning, giving Utica a 3-1 lead.

Fort Atkinson scored four runs in the fifth, aided by a two-run double from Chris Koepke to take a 5-3 lead.

Utica brought the score within a run in the top of the seventh when Carson Knapp scored on a single from Andrew Iverson.

However, Fort Atkinson scored three runs in the bottom of the frame off RBI singles, taking an 8-4 lead. The Association was retired in order in the eighth and Fort pushed across another run, taking a 9-4 lead into the ninth.

Utica was shutout in the ninth, ending the game with back-to-back flyouts, taking the 9-4 loss. The Association (4-3) will face Fort Atkinson (4-3) again on Sunday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Utica Field.

Fort Atkinson 9, Utica 4

Utica 001 200 100 — 4 7 2

Fort 010 040 31X — 9 9 4

Leading hitters — U: Schultz 2x4, Karlen (2B), Wanninger (2B); FA: Zastrow 2x5, Koepke 2x2 (2 2B), Dunkleberger 2x2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Zastrow (4-4-3-3-5-2), Curtis (W; 5-3-1-1-5-1); U: Wanninger (L; 4.2-6-5-2-3-3), Iverson (1.1-5-3-3-3-0), Ellingson (2-0-1-0-2-0).

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983. Together they are the premier source for local news in the surrounding communities. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

 https://www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

