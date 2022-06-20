Utica Home Talent drop game to Fort Atkinson

Trying to keep ground with the Southeast South Division leader Evansville, the Utica Association dropped in the standings with a 9-4 loss to Fort Atkinson on Sunday, June 19.

After Fort Atkinson took a 1-0 lead after the bottom of the second inning, the Association tied the game in the third after Brock Wanninger hit a double, scoring Dane Schultz.

In the fourth, Jacob Sanders walked and stole second base. Sanders scored on an RBI single from Ryan Ellingson. Ellingson also scored in the inning, giving Utica a 3-1 lead.

Fort Atkinson scored four runs in the fifth, aided by a two-run double from Chris Koepke to take a 5-3 lead.

Utica brought the score within a run in the top of the seventh when Carson Knapp scored on a single from Andrew Iverson.

However, Fort Atkinson scored three runs in the bottom of the frame off RBI singles, taking an 8-4 lead. The Association was retired in order in the eighth and Fort pushed across another run, taking a 9-4 lead into the ninth.

Utica was shutout in the ninth, ending the game with back-to-back flyouts, taking the 9-4 loss. The Association (4-3) will face Fort Atkinson (4-3) again on Sunday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Utica Field.

Fort Atkinson 9, Utica 4

Utica 001 200 100 — 4 7 2

Fort 010 040 31X — 9 9 4

Leading hitters — U: Schultz 2x4, Karlen (2B), Wanninger (2B); FA: Zastrow 2x5, Koepke 2x2 (2 2B), Dunkleberger 2x2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Zastrow (4-4-3-3-5-2), Curtis (W; 5-3-1-1-5-1); U: Wanninger (L; 4.2-6-5-2-3-3), Iverson (1.1-5-3-3-3-0), Ellingson (2-0-1-0-2-0).