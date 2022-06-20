ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Brooklyn Nets' Assistant Among Candidates for Darvin Ham's Staff

By Daniel Palma
The Lakers' new head coach is turning to familiar faces as he seeks to round out his staff for next season.

The Lakers have tabbed Darvin Ham to lead this team over the next few seasons, but he will need a solid supporting staff behind him if the team expects to be serious competitors once again.

The new head coach has wasted no time in putting together a staff full of familiar faces. Ham found his top assistant in Chris Jent, who was reportedly hired this past week . Ham and Jent worked together in Atlanta as assistant coaches, which played a role in his hire. Those years in Atlanta must have meant something to Darvin, as a new report from Brad Turner suggests he is eyeing another reunion from his time with the Hawks.

Jordan Ott isn't a household name when it comes to coaching trees, but he does have a substantial basketball resume. The current Nets assistant has been with Brooklyn for 3 seasons after spending 3 years in Atlanta as the video coordinator. Before that, he spent 5 seasons working for the Michigan State basketball program under Tom Izzo.

The Lakers have high aspirations for next season, but who they choose to fill their coaching spots will have a significant impact on how much success they enjoy. Darvin Ham will have the ability to hand-select his coaching staff - an option that his predecessor did not have. Los Angeles is betting that by allowing their coach to choose who he is comfortable working with, the result will be a team that is on the same page night in and night out.

