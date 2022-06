GIBSON CITY – The Gibson Area Swim Team lost to the Rantoul Hurricanes by a combined score of 309-154 on Wednesday. On the girls’ side, Rantoul won 119-105. In the girls’ age 15-18 50-meter freestyle, Jenna Clemmons, Wrigley Maxey and Brooklyn Scribner finished first, second and third, respectively, with times of 36.6, 36.95 and 38.41 seconds. Scribner, Clemmons and Ava Lage finished in the top three in the 50-meter breaststroke with times of 46.17, 47.02 and 50.4 seconds, respectively.

RANTOUL, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO