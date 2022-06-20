ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat’s Las Vegas summer league schedule is out and other details to know

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The Miami Heat’s summer league schedule is out.

The Las Vegas summer league begins July 7 and continues through July 17, with the schedule released Monday. All 30 NBA teams will play five games each, with games taking place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on UNLV’s campus.

What will Heat do with No. 27 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft? The case for making the selection

The Heat begins Las Vegas summer league action against the Boston Celtics on July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Cox Pavilion, which will be broadcast on NBA TV. The Heat’s summer schedule continues on July 12 against the Atlanta Hawks at Thomas & Mack Center (7 p.m., NBA TV), on July 13 against the Philadelphia 76ers at Cox Pavilion (9 p.m., ESPNU) and July 15 against the Toronto Raptors at Cox Pavilion (10 p.m., NBA TV).

After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on July 17 at 3 p.m. on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

Before heading to Las Vegas, the Heat will take part in the California Classic summer league circuit in San Francisco. The Heat’s summer team is scheduled to play two games — July 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers at 5 p.m. and July 3 against the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. — at Chase Center, with broadcast information for those two games to be announced at a later date.

The Heat’s summer league roster has not been set yet, with teams waiting until after Thursday’s draft to finalize their summer squads.

But summer league could be the first opportunity to check out the Heat’s first-round pick if it ends up keeping the No. 27 selection in this week’s draft. Miami does not currently hold a second-round pick.

The Heat’s summer league roster could also include forward Haywood Highsmith, who was a member of Miami’s season-ending 15-man roster. The group might also feature guards Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, who closed this past season as the Heat’s two two-way contract players.

Heat center Omer Yurtseven is also expected to play in Las Vegas summer league games after dominating the summer circuit last year. The initial belief was that Yurtseven would not be able to participate this year because of obligations with the Turkish national team, but the Heat said Monday that Yurtseven will play in Las Vegas summer league games.

Heat assistant coach Malik Allen will serve as the team’s summer league head coach for the second straight year.

