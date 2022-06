LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A more than 100-page report from the state's auditor of public accounts found continued problems at Kentucky's unemployment office. "From last year's Volume One and Volume Two audit that dealt with fiscal year 2020, we have seen improvements, but obviously, there are still areas that need to be continued to work on," Auditor Mike Harmon, R-Kentucky, said.

