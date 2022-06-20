Two Teens Arrested in Worcester for Firearms, Ammunition

WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison on Thursday. William Hoey, 41, of Worcester, wa sentenced to 87 months in prison and four years of supervised release. Hoey pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to several charges on March 7.

