Worcester, MA

Two Teens Arrested in Worcester for Firearms, Ammunition

 4 days ago
WORCESTER - Gang Unit officers served a warrant on Friday, June 17, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. Jayden Vellon, 18, of...

Billy P
4d ago

in Massachusetts it's supposed to be a mandatory year and half in jail. it won't happen though because it doesn't fit their agenda which is disarming the law abiding and keeping criminals on the street where they can do the most damage

Worcester Man Sentenced for Cocaine Trafficking, Firearm

WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison on Thursday. William Hoey, 41, of Worcester, wa sentenced to 87 months in prison and four years of supervised release. Hoey pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to several charges on March 7.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Man with machete fires gun during dispute with neighbors, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester, Massachusetts, man is accused of firing a weapon in his own home during a dispute with neighbors. Police responded to a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, machete, police say. He also threatened to shoot them, according to police. Worcester police reported...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
liveboston617.org

One arrested after Gang unit recovers Firearm

On June 21, 2022, District D-4 police were making their rounds in Boston’s South End after a recent firearm violence incident. Around 10 p.m., they noticed a group of juveniles loitering the area carrying an open bottle of alcohol. The police confronted the underage group, questioning them on the...
BOSTON, MA
Barton Chronicle

Months long investigation results in arrest of two Springfield, MA men for distributing fentanyl and cocaine

On June 15, 2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) arrested Keeyo Jones (28) of Springfield, MA. subsequent to a months-long investigation into their distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden County area. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs and found them to be in possession of illegal drugs as well as prerecorded NWVDTF funds at the time of their arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspects on Firearm Charges

At about 2:05 AM, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made two on-site firearm arrests in the area of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street in Dorchester of Ilm Jones, 29 and Terrell Browne, 39, both of Boston. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in electrical accident in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire at an apartment building on Thursday morning in Taunton, officials said. According to fire officials, the man was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building just before 7:30 a.m., when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and igniting the exterior of the building on fire.
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

2 vehicles involved in serious crash in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. — A serious crash involving two vehicles in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday night remains under investigation. It happened at 11 p.m. along Route 110. One of the vehicles involved in the crash went off the road into a wooded area. Officials have not said if anyone was...
LOWELL, MA
Public Safety
whdh.com

Officials investigate two separate scenes in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating two different scenes less than a quarter-mile from each other in Lawrence. The first scene happened early this morning on a walking path along the Spicket River in the Hampshire Street area. Investigators include dozens of officers from the State Police and Lawrence Police Department.
LAWRENCE, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD make a drug trafficking arrest near Mass + Cass

At about 10:40 AM, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), the District E-5 Drug Control Unit (West Roxbury), and the Citywide Drug Control Unit, made an onsite arrest of Neftali Manso, 53, of Boston, after they observed him engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the area of 112 Southampton Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

Two people targeted in Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Sandy Lane on Tuesday night. Officials said they received the initial 911 call reporting gunshots around 11:30 p.m. When arriving on the scene, a resident on Boswell Avenue and several people near Sandy Lane confirmed gunshots had recently […]
NORWICH, CT
Martha's Vineyard Times

Police identify deceased driver

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver who died in the early Wednesday morning crash that happened at the curve of New York and Temahigan Avenues in Oak Bluffs. Micah P. Anderson, a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was driving the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, was “deceased on the scene.” The passenger, a 46-year-old man from Spencer, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and then airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for serious injuries. His name has not been released.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Northeastern Police Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester, MA
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

