The Rome Rotary Club announced the return of the annual photography contest, to be held in the Boathouse at Bellamy Harbor Park during Canalfest’22. The show will open at 5 pm on Friday, August 5 and will run throughout the Canalfest. Entry fees are $7.00 per photograph. All photographs must be dropped off at Bellamy Park boathouse between Noon (12pm) and 5:30pm on Thursday, August 4. Entry Forms will be available to fill out at the boathouse at the time of submission. Judging will be Friday afternoon by Jason Tockey, Executive Director of the Rome Art and Community Center. Photography Awards will be announced and presented on stage on Saturday, August 6 at 7:00pm.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO