ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

OVI checkpoint results released

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1hAz_0gGTwGc200

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -Results were released Monday from an OVI checkpoint over the weekend.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Mahoning Avenue in North Jackson.

Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

A total of 359 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with five that were directed into a diversion area for further investigation with the following results:

  • One person was arrested for OVI
  • One felony warrant arrest for drug abuse
  • One summons for driving under suspension
  • One summons for no operator’s license
  • One citation for expired registration

Agencies participating in the checkpoint and saturation patrols were the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jackson, Canfield, Austintown, Beaver, Goshen and Poland Township police departments as well as the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
cleveland19.com

Stark County to increase traffic enforcement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George Maier announced today that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will have additional enforcement hours. There will be 60 additional hours July 1 through July 31, as well as 24 additional hours from July 1 through July 5. Maier said they...
STARK COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Spike Strips Deployed After Pursuit Suspect Crashes into Police Car

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man who crashed into a state police vehicle during a police chase is facing charges of felony assault, fleeing, and various DUI-related offenses. According to Mercer-based State Police, around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Man sentenced for police chase from Rootstown to Liberty Township

A Portage County man has been sentenced to one year in prison for leading deputies, police, and state troopers on a chase from Portage County and ended in Trumbull County. Robert Ashley, 58, of Tallmadge, was sentenced this week in Portage County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order of a police officer.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Canfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
North Jackson, OH
City
Beaver, OH
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol announces Geauga County OVI checkpoint

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will take place tomorrow evening in Geauga County. The checkpoint, designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers, is funded by federal grant funds. “Based on provisional data, there were 380 OVI-related fatal crashes in...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Checkpoint#Ovi#Nexstar Media Inc
WYTV.com

Vehicle rollover in Champion sends 2 to hospital

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews took two people to the hospital after a rollover crash in Champion Township. It happened on Route 82 westbound on Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Tom Dempsey, the vehicle rolled down an embankment. One victim went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and another went to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMJ.com

East Palestine motorcyclist dies in traffic accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Columbiana County that claimed the life of an East Palestine man. Troopers say 21-year-old Cameron Boots died when his motorcycle struck a van that was pulling into a driveway off Route 165 in Unity Township shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF

One person dead in commercial vehicle crash in Jefferson County

UPDATE: JUNE 23, 2022, 9:27 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released additional information about the fatal accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County. A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP investigating crash on Market Street near Route 224

OSP is currently investigating a crash on Market Street near State Route 224 in Boardman. Boardman Police tell 21 News that there are injuries, but do not know how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries. 21 News is working to learn the cause of the accident...
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy