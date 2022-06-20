OVI checkpoint results released

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -Results were released Monday from an OVI checkpoint over the weekend.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Mahoning Avenue in North Jackson.

A total of 359 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with five that were directed into a diversion area for further investigation with the following results:

One person was arrested for OVI

One felony warrant arrest for drug abuse

One summons for driving under suspension

One summons for no operator’s license

One citation for expired registration

Agencies participating in the checkpoint and saturation patrols were the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jackson, Canfield, Austintown, Beaver, Goshen and Poland Township police departments as well as the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department.

