(Potosi) For the second consecutive year, Potosi‘s Sami Huck was named the Dream Team Player of the Year for softball. Huck excelled in the circle again with a 0.67 ERA and improved some of her batting numbers from last year but it was the first time Potosi failed to make it to Springfield in her three seasons (the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID). Huck thought that may have affected her chances at earning Player of the Year.

POTOSI, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO