‘Next in Line’: Tennessee thrower taking full advantage of NIL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee thrower Chandler Hayden is taking full advantage of NIL, the NCAA ruling that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness.

NIL has not only allowed the redshirt sophomore to build her personal brand, but it has also opened doors for the track and field standout, including a possible path to WWE stardom . Hayden is among the latest crop of college athletes to sign with the WWE’s “Next in Line” program.

Hayden works with the Hawker Family Sports & Entertainment agency. The Pittsfield, Illinois native was hesitant to throw her name into the ring but after a call with a representative from the WWE, she changed her mind.

“They explained to me what this deal was going to be and I was like, “You know, maybe this is something I can do!'” explained Hayden. “It can help me in a lot of ways past wrestling.”

Hayden attended the NIL Summit in Atlanta where she got to connect with fellow college athletes and Hall of Famer Triple H.

“We were talking about how I came from a small town and how I wanted to make my name bigger and show that you can make it from a small town,” said Hayden. “He was like I completely respect that. He’s super cool, and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Hayden is planning to attend a training camp in Orlando and she hopes to connect with former Tennessee track and field standout Bianca Belair at Summer Slam in Nashville.

“I feel like I’ve taken full advantage of NIL here (UT). I’ve done multiple different deals with larger companies. I feel like this might motivate other athletes to dip their toes in NIL and take advantage of it,” said Hayden. “If they see what I get to do within the WWE they may want to do that as well.”

Since joining Tennessee’s track and field program, Hayden has also been able to grow her personal brand through social media.

The thrower remembers comments being made about her playing the sport in middle school. Hayden wants to change that narrative for younger girls who are interested in becoming hammer throwers or weight throwers. She also aims to promote body positivity.

“I have just always wanted to be that person for younger girls and understand that being strong is so cool and learn how to be comfortable in your body,” said Hayden.

