ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

‘Next in Line’: Tennessee thrower taking full advantage of NIL

By Kellyanne Stitts
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPWnw_0gGTvcs700

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee thrower Chandler Hayden is taking full advantage of NIL, the NCAA ruling that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness.

NIL has not only allowed the redshirt sophomore to build her personal brand, but it has also opened doors for the track and field standout, including a possible path to WWE stardom . Hayden is among the latest crop of college athletes to sign with the WWE’s “Next in Line” program.

Hayden works with the Hawker Family Sports & Entertainment agency. The Pittsfield, Illinois native was hesitant to throw her name into the ring but after a call with a representative from the WWE, she changed her mind.

“They explained to me what this deal was going to be and I was like, “You know, maybe this is something I can do!'” explained Hayden. “It can help me in a lot of ways past wrestling.”

Hayden attended the NIL Summit in Atlanta where she got to connect with fellow college athletes and Hall of Famer Triple H.

“We were talking about how I came from a small town and how I wanted to make my name bigger and show that you can make it from a small town,” said Hayden. “He was like I completely respect that. He’s super cool, and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Hayden is planning to attend a training camp in Orlando and she hopes to connect with former Tennessee track and field standout Bianca Belair at Summer Slam in Nashville.

“I feel like I’ve taken full advantage of NIL here (UT). I’ve done multiple different deals with larger companies. I feel like this might motivate other athletes to dip their toes in NIL and take advantage of it,” said Hayden. “If they see what I get to do within the WWE they may want to do that as well.”

Since joining Tennessee’s track and field program, Hayden has also been able to grow her personal brand through social media.

The thrower remembers comments being made about her playing the sport in middle school. Hayden wants to change that narrative for younger girls who are interested in becoming hammer throwers or weight throwers. She also aims to promote body positivity.

“I have just always wanted to be that person for younger girls and understand that being strong is so cool and learn how to be comfortable in your body,” said Hayden.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Tennessee softball pitcher Ashley Rogers returns for another season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee softball All-America pitcher Ashley Rogers is returning for another season in the circle. The right-handed pitcher from Athens, Tennessee is taking advantage of her COVID-19-exempt fifth year of eligibility for the 2023 season. Rogers made 25 appearances with 15 starts in the circle after battling through injury this past season. She […]
ATHENS, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium capacity to remain over 100,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As major construction at Neyland Stadium continues, fans can rest easy knowing that the home of the Tennessee Volunteers will still be one of the biggest venues in college football after work is complete. Renovation work began just one day after Tennessee’s regular season finale win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Star Hits Three Home Runs In Three At-Bats In Summer League

Tennessee’s historic 2022 baseball season ended earlier than expected with Notre Dame upsetting the Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional. The underclassmen Vols are starting to get back on the diamond in summer leagues across the country and freshman Blake Burke continues to crush baseballs. Playing for the Healdsburg...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Spyre Sports Group Announces NIL Totals

Spyre Sports Group, a marketing agency led by James Clawson, Hunter Baddour, and Sheridan Gannon, as well as several other important behind-the-scenes employees, is the leading NIL initiative regarding Tennessee Athletics. Prior to last year's July 1st NIL effective date, Spyre had already put in ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Illinois State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Triple H
WATE

Vols announce homecoming and Salute to Service games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee announced the designated games for homecoming and Salute to Service. Homecoming will take place on Oct. 22 against UT Martin. The Skyhawks are the Alma Mater of legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt. UT plans to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX during the contest. The […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Posts New Pictures from Tennessee Visit

For anyone that was patiently waiting to see Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel posing with a Chuckie doll, well, today is your day. Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman recently wrapped up a visit to the Tennessee Football program in Knoxville. On Tuesday, Beaman posted a series of pictures to his social media from the trip, featuring his family, the Tennessee coaches, and Chuckie (who can be spotted in each photo).
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Five star QB Arch Manning, Peyton Manning's nephew, commits to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee football legendary quarterback Peyton Manning's nephew, Arch Manning, committed to play football at Texas on Thursday. Arch, who is also a quarterback, is the top recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023 and has received a perfect 1.000 rating from 247 Sports. He...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Wwe#Hall Of#Summer Slam
wvlt.tv

Extra boost added to Neyland Stadium renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to approve an increase in the budget for the Neyland Stadium renovations Thursday. The board voted to increase the budget by $108 million. In 2017, the board approved spending $180 million for the renovations and this new approval brings the total project spending up to $288 million, according to the documents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WATE

WATE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy