One week after the MLB lockout ended in March, Freddie Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers to mark the end of an era as a pillar of the Atlanta Braves franchise. After the Braves reportedly refused to extend their contract offer to include a sixth year, Freeman shifted his view to teams willing to make that commitment. In stepped the Dodgers who were in need of a left-handed bat and understood they had to make a run at one of the best hitters in the past 15 years.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO