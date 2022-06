BELLEVILLE, NJ — For the second year in a row, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 attended the American Legion Detachment of New Jersey Convention in Wildwood, representing Belleville and the county of Essex at this 60th statewide meeting of the organization. With 17 members in attendance at this four-day event, Belleville’s Sons were recognized with a number of awards based on their activity within the community and state. The highlight of the week was Squadron 105 marching down Atlantic Avenue in the Department Parade held the last day.

BELLEVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO