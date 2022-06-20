ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Sweltering Heat: Entergy expecting record-breaking usage across South

By Cecil Hannibal
WAPT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — As the heat continues to rise, Entergy is expecting record-breaking power usage across the South. The power company said it's normal for higher usage in...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

'Entergy's customers win:' MPSC announces $300 million settlement

JACKSON, Miss. — Entergy Mississippi customers will get a break on their bills because of a historic settlement announced Thursday by the Mississippi Public Service Commission. "Entergy's customers win. Almost $300 million of benefits are flowing back to Entergy's customers," said Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey. Earlier this week,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Entergy Mississippi customers will receive lower bills after settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 23, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced Entergy Mississippi customers would receive credits on their energy bill as early as this summer. They would also receive credits on future bill reductions over the next several years. This is part of a $300 million settlement Entergy reached with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
City
Money, MS
Jackson, MS
Industry
WAPT

Mississippi's only abortion clinic has days left before it must close

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's last abortion clinic will soon close after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against it in a case that forever changed abortion laws. An opinion issued Friday in response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Hot Weather
WAPT

Lucky Mississippi lottery player wins more than $5M

JACKSON, Miss. — A lucky lottery player won Tuesday's Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $542,000. The ticket was purchased from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The winning numbers were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for Saturday's Mississippi Match 5 drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WJTV 12

2 more sentenced in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two more men have been convicted in the murder of off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris. Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman were both convicted. Damion Whittley was the first suspect convicted in the case. On August 7, 2020, the body of Morris was found on the side of U.S. 61 South of Fayette. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Governor responds to Supreme Court decision on Mississippi abortion case

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves released the following statement in response to theU.S. Supreme Court's opinion on a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade. "Mississippi has led the nation to overcome one of the greatest injustices in the history of our country. Our state’s historic case before the United States Supreme Court was the catalyst for overturning Roe v. Wade and has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Results from the 1st Preliminary for Miss Mississippi

Thirty-one candidates from all over the state resume competition tonight for the title of Miss Mississippi and the opportunity to represent the state and compete at Miss America in December. One of top winners in the 1st preliminary Wednesday night was Ole Miss student Abigail Church, Miss University, who won...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

AG, Mississippi leaders respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's attorney general and lawmakers responded quickly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on a Mississippi abortion case. Attorney General Lynn Fitch attended arguments in December at the Supreme Court in a case that stemmed from a state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The high court released an opinion Friday that ends federal abortion rights.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kristen Walters

Mississippi high schooler opens restaurant to pay for college, now customers are lining up

One Mississippi high school student has defied the odds by opening a small but popular restaurant to honor her father and help pay for her education. There hasn't been a lot of good news coming out of the restaurant industry in recent months. Increased food prices, worker shortages, and supply chain issues have forced many local eateries to shut their doors.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wrul.com

Mississippi Man Arrested For Leaving Scene Of Accident

A Mississippi man was taken into custody after he arrived at the Sheriff’s Department inquiring about getting his vehicle back after it was towed following a single vehicle traffic crash on IL-141 and County Road 1450 E. At around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Capeheart spoke with 24 year old Joshua L Knight of Prenitss, Mississippi at the Sheriff’s Department and informed him that the Driver/Owner of the vehicle would have to be present to receive a citation for Failure to Report/Leaving the Scene of an accident. Knight stated that he was the driver. Capeheart knew from running Knights license through dispatch that he had a Mississippi driver’s license that was suspended in Illinois. Knight was then placed under arrest for Driving While License Suspended and for Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Knight was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Knight paid bond and was released.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KCCI.com

Two Nebraska teenagers dead after crash in southwest Iowa

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens are dead after a crash in southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck happened near Percival, in Fremont County. A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska died in the crash. Three others were hurt. Troopers believe alcohol played a...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WAPT

New law allows Mississippi prison officials to select execution method for condemned

JACKSON, Miss. — The state is about to give Mississippi prison officials more options for carrying out the death penalty. A new law goes into effect on July 1 and allows the Mississippi Department of Corrections to use another form of carrying out the death penalty, other than lethal injection. Critics claim it opens a dangerous legal door for the state in taking an inmate's life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy