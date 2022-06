TL;DR: If you were looking forward to seeing Nothing's Phone (1) land in the US this summer, prepare for some disappointment. The company has confirmed that its first handheld will not be getting a widespread release in the United States or Canada when it launches on July 12. Only a limited number of private community investors within these locations will be able to get their hands on the device via a closed beta program.

