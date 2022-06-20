ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

OBITUARY: Edward Oakes Jr.

By Contributed
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
ABERDEEN — Born Jan. 13, 1952 to the late Edward and Inez Oakes of Laurel Hill, Edward Oakes Jr. passed peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on June 16, 2022 at the age of 70.

Mr. Oakes was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Oakes.

He is survived by one sister, Sherrill Malloy; and three grandchildren.

Mr. Oakes was a fun, outgoing man who loved feeling the wind blow past while riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved to make people smile. It was truly a treasure to know him.

Due to his wishes, there will be no memorial — just each time you hear his name, smile. That’s what he would have wanted.

