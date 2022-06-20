ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Here's where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin

By Della Whittaker
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPGJi_0gGTthMA00

Red, white and blue will cover the streets and fireworks will light up the sky across Wisconsin for Independence Day! Here's a list of this year's Fourth of July firework shows for counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

If you know of an event we should include, please email news@nbc26.com

Please check your city's website for more details. Events are on the 4th of July unless otherwise noted.

Brown County

Green Bay
Where: 128 Dousman Street
When: 9:45 p.m.

De Pere (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: Voyageur Park
When: Dusk

Glenmore
Where: Kletzsch Park
When: 9:30 p.m.

***

Calumet County

Brillion
Where: 681 Maryland Avenue
When: 9:00 p.m.

***

Door County

Sturgeon Bay
Where: 747 N. 3rd Avenue
When: 9:00 p.m.

Sister Bay
Where: Sister Bay Scenic Boat Tour - Must be signed up for the tour to view the fireworks.
When: 8:25 p.m.

Egg Harbor (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Harbor View Park
When: Dusk

Fish Creek (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Fish Creek Boat Tours - Must be signed up for the tour.
When: Dusk

Baileys Harbor
Where: 2392 Cty F
When: Dusk

***

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac
Where: 555 N. Park Avenue
When: 9:30 p.m.

Ripon
Where: Murray Park
When: Dusk

Campbellsport
Where: Firemans Park
When: Dusk

***

Kewaunee County

Algoma (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: 70 Church Street
When: 9:00 p.m.

***

Manitowoc County

Manitowoc
Where: South Pier
When: 9:30 p.m.

Two Rivers
Where: 2201 Polk Street
When: 10:30 p.m.

***

Marinette County

Wausaukee
Where: 100 Fairgrounds Road
When: Dusk

***

Menominee County

Menominee (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: Wakanda Park & Beach
When: 10:00 p.m.

***

Oconto County

Oconto (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Oconto Harbor
When: 10:00 p.m.

Gillett
Where: Zippel Park
When: Dusk

Mountain (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: 13412 WIS-32
When: Dusk

Townsend
Where: Townsend Ball Park
When: 9:30 p.m.

Pensaukee
Where: Lakefront Park
When: Dusk

***

Outagamie County

Appleton (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: 1620 E Witzke Boulevard
When: 9:15 p.m.

Kimberly (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Sunset Park
When: 9:30 p.m.

Little Chute (Friday, July 1st)
Where: Doyle Park
When: Dusk

***

Shawano County

Shawano (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: 248 Airport Road
When: 9:00 p.m.

Bonduel
Where: Village Park
When: 9:45 p.m.

Pella
Where: Central Park
When: Dusk

***

Sheboygan County

Sheboygan
Where: Sheboygan Lakefront
When: 9:30 p.m.

Kohler
Where: Ravine Park
When: 9:15 p.m.

***

Waupaca County

Waupaca
Where: South Park (Over Shadow Lake)
When: Dusk

New London
Where: Hatten Park
When: 9:45 p.m.

Manawa (Friday, July 1st)
Where: Hilltop Farm
When: Dusk

Iola (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Taylor Field
When: Dusk

Fremont (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Downtown Fremont
When: Dusk

***

Waushara County

Wild Rose (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: W5449 Archer Lane - Evergreen Campsites and Resorts: must be a registered camper to view within the campsite.
When: Dusk

Winnebago County

Oshkosh
Where: Menominee Park
When: 9:45 p.m.

Neenah
Where: Riverside Park
When: 9:45 p.m.

Omro
Where: Scott Park
When: Dusk

Winneconne
Where: Over the Wolf River
When: 9:45 p.m.

Fisk (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: County Road FF and Fisk Ave
When: Dusk

Menasha
Where: Jefferson Park
When: 9:45 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.
WAUSAU, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Neenah, WI
City
Shawano, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ripon, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Central Wisconsin July 4 Fireworks Shows 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods will once again sponsor the annual Fireworks Shows in many area communities. “Our company has a long history of supporting 4th of July celebrations in Wisconsin,” said Mark Skogen, President & CEO of Festival Foods. “Come join us as we bring families and communities together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
Thrillist

Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Park#Independence Day#Firework#Jefferson Park#Central Park
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin tornado count up to 8 from last Wednesday

(WLUK) -- The National Weather Service has now confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down during the storms that tore through the area last Wednesday. There are still two areas that are under investigation -- Hobart/Howard and Manawa -- and the tornado count could still climb. If you can safely...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog advances in Westminster Dog Show

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- His name is Panda. He was bred in Monroe County, and just getting to the so-called "Super Bowl" of dog shows is a big deal. Only a small number of dogs make it that far. Panda still has more competing to do, and earlier this afternoon,...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wpr.org

Wisconsin limits doe tags in northern counties as hunters raise fears of overharvesting on public lands

Hunters in two northern Wisconsin counties will be able to harvest fewer deer this fall after the state Natural Resources Board voted to reduce the number of doe tags. The NRB's vote Wednesday comes as some hunters have raised concerns about overharvesting on public lands, accusing one northern Wisconsin county's deer management policies of creating a "deer desert."
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

5 Farm Dinners to Enjoy Around Wisconsin

With meals harvested or raised right there, they’re as fresh as you can get. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. WISCONSINITES ARE LUCKY: our state is home to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

Your Best Summer is a Wisconsin Adults Only Waterpark and Swim Up Bar

Of course, the Waterpark Capital of the World would have a perfect little escape for grown folks to do their waterpark fun without kids running everywhere. It's going to be a big summer in Wisconsin Dells. Many of the big waterparks made some major upgrades, like this crazy new waterslide-meets-Ferris-wheel ride at Mt. Olympus resort. At this very moment, a naturally-filtered lake and floating water park resort are under construction, with part of the resort open now.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Numbers inch back up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – After plateauing for several days, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers inched up Wednesday, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health Services (DHS). The latest test results confirmed 1,751 new coronavirus cases, bringing the 7-day average up slightly from 1,415 to 1,422 cases...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy