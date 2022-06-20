Here's where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin
Red, white and blue will cover the streets and fireworks will light up the sky across Wisconsin for Independence Day! Here's a list of this year's Fourth of July firework shows for counties in Northeast Wisconsin.
Please check your city's website for more details. Events are on the 4th of July unless otherwise noted.
Brown County
Green Bay
Where: 128 Dousman Street
When: 9:45 p.m.
De Pere (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: Voyageur Park
When: Dusk
Glenmore
Where: Kletzsch Park
When: 9:30 p.m.
Calumet County
Brillion
Where: 681 Maryland Avenue
When: 9:00 p.m.
Door County
Sturgeon Bay
Where: 747 N. 3rd Avenue
When: 9:00 p.m.
Sister Bay
Where: Sister Bay Scenic Boat Tour - Must be signed up for the tour to view the fireworks.
When: 8:25 p.m.
Egg Harbor (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Harbor View Park
When: Dusk
Fish Creek (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Fish Creek Boat Tours - Must be signed up for the tour.
When: Dusk
Baileys Harbor
Where: 2392 Cty F
When: Dusk
Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac
Where: 555 N. Park Avenue
When: 9:30 p.m.
Ripon
Where: Murray Park
When: Dusk
Campbellsport
Where: Firemans Park
When: Dusk
Kewaunee County
Algoma (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: 70 Church Street
When: 9:00 p.m.
Manitowoc County
Manitowoc
Where: South Pier
When: 9:30 p.m.
Two Rivers
Where: 2201 Polk Street
When: 10:30 p.m.
Marinette County
Wausaukee
Where: 100 Fairgrounds Road
When: Dusk
Menominee County
Menominee (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: Wakanda Park & Beach
When: 10:00 p.m.
Oconto County
Oconto (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Oconto Harbor
When: 10:00 p.m.
Gillett
Where: Zippel Park
When: Dusk
Mountain (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: 13412 WIS-32
When: Dusk
Townsend
Where: Townsend Ball Park
When: 9:30 p.m.
Pensaukee
Where: Lakefront Park
When: Dusk
Outagamie County
Appleton (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: 1620 E Witzke Boulevard
When: 9:15 p.m.
Kimberly (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Sunset Park
When: 9:30 p.m.
Little Chute (Friday, July 1st)
Where: Doyle Park
When: Dusk
Shawano County
Shawano (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: 248 Airport Road
When: 9:00 p.m.
Bonduel
Where: Village Park
When: 9:45 p.m.
Pella
Where: Central Park
When: Dusk
Sheboygan County
Sheboygan
Where: Sheboygan Lakefront
When: 9:30 p.m.
Kohler
Where: Ravine Park
When: 9:15 p.m.
Waupaca County
Waupaca
Where: South Park (Over Shadow Lake)
When: Dusk
New London
Where: Hatten Park
When: 9:45 p.m.
Manawa (Friday, July 1st)
Where: Hilltop Farm
When: Dusk
Iola (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Taylor Field
When: Dusk
Fremont (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: Downtown Fremont
When: Dusk
Waushara County
Wild Rose (Saturday, July 2nd)
Where: W5449 Archer Lane - Evergreen Campsites and Resorts: must be a registered camper to view within the campsite.
When: Dusk
Winnebago County
Oshkosh
Where: Menominee Park
When: 9:45 p.m.
Neenah
Where: Riverside Park
When: 9:45 p.m.
Omro
Where: Scott Park
When: Dusk
Winneconne
Where: Over the Wolf River
When: 9:45 p.m.
Fisk (Sunday, July 3rd)
Where: County Road FF and Fisk Ave
When: Dusk
Menasha
Where: Jefferson Park
When: 9:45 p.m.
