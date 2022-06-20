Here's where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin

Red, white and blue will cover the streets and fireworks will light up the sky across Wisconsin for Independence Day! Here's a list of this year's Fourth of July firework shows for counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

If you know of an event we should include, please email news@nbc26.com

Please check your city's website for more details. Events are on the 4th of July unless otherwise noted.

Brown County

Green Bay

Where: 128 Dousman Street

When: 9:45 p.m.

De Pere (Saturday, July 2nd)

Where: Voyageur Park

When: Dusk

Glenmore

Where: Kletzsch Park

When: 9:30 p.m.

Calumet County

Brillion

Where: 681 Maryland Avenue

When: 9:00 p.m.

Door County

Sturgeon Bay

Where: 747 N. 3rd Avenue

When: 9:00 p.m.

Sister Bay

Where: Sister Bay Scenic Boat Tour - Must be signed up for the tour to view the fireworks.

When: 8:25 p.m.

Egg Harbor (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: Harbor View Park

When: Dusk

Fish Creek (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: Fish Creek Boat Tours - Must be signed up for the tour.

When: Dusk

Baileys Harbor

Where: 2392 Cty F

When: Dusk

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac

Where: 555 N. Park Avenue

When: 9:30 p.m.

Ripon

Where: Murray Park

When: Dusk

Campbellsport

Where: Firemans Park

When: Dusk

Kewaunee County

Algoma (Saturday, July 2nd)

Where: 70 Church Street

When: 9:00 p.m.

Manitowoc County

Manitowoc

Where: South Pier

When: 9:30 p.m.

Two Rivers

Where: 2201 Polk Street

When: 10:30 p.m.

Marinette County

Wausaukee

Where: 100 Fairgrounds Road

When: Dusk

Menominee County

Menominee (Saturday, July 2nd)

Where: Wakanda Park & Beach

When: 10:00 p.m.

Oconto County

Oconto (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: Oconto Harbor

When: 10:00 p.m.

Gillett

Where: Zippel Park

When: Dusk

Mountain (Saturday, July 2nd)

Where: 13412 WIS-32

When: Dusk

Townsend

Where: Townsend Ball Park

When: 9:30 p.m.

Pensaukee

Where: Lakefront Park

When: Dusk

Outagamie County

Appleton (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: 1620 E Witzke Boulevard

When: 9:15 p.m.

Kimberly (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: Sunset Park

When: 9:30 p.m.

Little Chute (Friday, July 1st)

Where: Doyle Park

When: Dusk

Shawano County

Shawano (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: 248 Airport Road

When: 9:00 p.m.

Bonduel

Where: Village Park

When: 9:45 p.m.

Pella

Where: Central Park

When: Dusk

Sheboygan County

Sheboygan

Where: Sheboygan Lakefront

When: 9:30 p.m.

Kohler

Where: Ravine Park

When: 9:15 p.m.

Waupaca County

Waupaca

Where: South Park (Over Shadow Lake)

When: Dusk

New London

Where: Hatten Park

When: 9:45 p.m.

Manawa (Friday, July 1st)

Where: Hilltop Farm

When: Dusk

Iola (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: Taylor Field

When: Dusk

Fremont (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: Downtown Fremont

When: Dusk

Waushara County

Wild Rose (Saturday, July 2nd)

Where: W5449 Archer Lane - Evergreen Campsites and Resorts: must be a registered camper to view within the campsite.

When: Dusk

Winnebago County

Oshkosh

Where: Menominee Park

When: 9:45 p.m.

Neenah

Where: Riverside Park

When: 9:45 p.m.

Omro

Where: Scott Park

When: Dusk

Winneconne

Where: Over the Wolf River

When: 9:45 p.m.

Fisk (Sunday, July 3rd)

Where: County Road FF and Fisk Ave

When: Dusk

Menasha

Where: Jefferson Park

When: 9:45 p.m.