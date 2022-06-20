ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7t0V_0gGTsvVJ00

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday.

William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TI6go_0gGTsvVJ00
The Prince and Princess of Wales amuse baby Prince William in the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand in 1983 (PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mqSG_0gGTsvVJ00
William with his family on the Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee (Chris Jackson/PA)

The images, from the PA news agency’s photo archive, show the second in line to the throne on family holidays with the Prince and Princess of Wales and playing bicycle polo with Prince Harry.

He is pictured studying at university, in his military uniform at Sandhurst and as an air ambulance helicopter pilot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyAlp_0gGTsvVJ00
The Waleses prepare for a cycling trip in Tresco during their holiday in the Scilly Isles in 1989 (PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOtcO_0gGTsvVJ00
William after his St Andrew’s graduation ceremony in 2005 (David Cheskin/PA)

Among the images is one of William on his first official royal tour when he joined his parents on a six-week trip to Australia and New Zealand when he was just nine months old in 1983.

In 2006, he is captured smirking as his grandmother the Queen makes a remark while inspecting him and his fellow cadets during a passing out parade at Sandhurst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA6TX_0gGTsvVJ00
The Queen inspects the graduates, including Prince William, in the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst in 2006 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcF7D_0gGTsvVJ00
The Duke of Cambridge starting his job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) in 2015 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Times of joy show William announcing his engagement to his former university flatmate Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge.

The newlywed pair took to the Palace balcony on their wedding day in 2011, and introduced their first born, Prince George, to the world outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuieH_0gGTsvVJ00
Prince William and Kate Middleton during their engagement photocall in 2010 (John Stillwell/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RM3GG_0gGTsvVJ00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, with their newborn son, Prince George in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But William has also experienced great sadness, with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in a car crash in 1997.

The duke and his younger brother the Duke of Sussex, who have a long-reported rift, came together briefly last year to unveil the statue they commissioned in her honour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XD9lr_0gGTsvVJ00
Diana’s funeral in 1997 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0Nj2_0gGTsvVJ00
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Other photos from over the years show William in a camouflaged military helmet tackling an assault course during a Sport Relief mile run in 2006, trying out a motorbike at the Isle of Man TT in 2018 and on tour with Kate to Pakistan in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjW41_0gGTsvVJ00
Prince William during a Sport Relief mile run in 2006 (Chris Young/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiZcV_0gGTsvVJ00
The duke at the Isle of Man TT (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21 1982.

He weighed 7lb 1oz and was the firstborn son of the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295OUX_0gGTsvVJ00
Prince Harry and Prince William take a break whilst playing in the bicycle part of the Jockeys v Eventers Charity polo match in 2002 (Barry Batchelor/PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0ext_0gGTsvVJ00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan (Samir Hussein/PA)

William was made the Duke of Cambridge by the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

He is expected to become King William V when he eventually accedes to the throne as monarch.

