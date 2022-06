There’s just something about Commissioner Peirce’s style. Whether it’s the ideology she has, the thoughts she offers or the way in which she expresses them, it is always a treat to read her words. She is proof that, in an otherwise foggy world of bureaucracy, common sense can prevail. Her latest treatise? Remarks for the Regulatory Transparency Project Conference, in which she likens the crypto regulatory journey to the book, ‘Are You My Mother?’

