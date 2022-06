MOSCOW - Latah County has launched a Broadband Coalition to help address internet infrastructure and availability throughout the County. "The goal of the Latah County Broadband Coalition is to engage stakeholders across the County to communicate broadband needs and offer support in developing projects to address those needs. The coalition’s aim is to find local, state, and federal funding to build future-proof broadband infrastructure throughout Latah County," says a press release.

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO