BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have made several arrests in a large drug trafficking operation investigation based out of Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on June 20 that a total of 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, two vehicles and $34,138 in U.S. currency had been recovered during the investigation and that nine people have been taken into custody. The investigation was done with the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO