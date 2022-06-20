ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tomas Matos

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tomas Matos was first offered a role in a Hulu project that would change the way people look at an island in New York, the young actor was all about it. There was no telling, though, just how big this would be or how much of a standout star the...

tvovermind.com

Entertainment
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Netflix’s “Blonde” is Rated NC-17

The world is familiar with the life and story of Marilyn Monroe. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, she is the woman who made big things happen for herself in her approximately 3 decades of life. She was an actress, but she was also a sex symbol like no one else in her time. She is a woman who lived one of the most fascinating lives of anyone else in the world, and her story is one many think they know but are not quite sure they know for certain, and there is always something that surprises everyone. When Netflix announced that they would film all about the late actress’ life and death, the world was excited. The movie is called “Blonde,” and it is being released on Netflix on September 23, 2022. While we still have a few months before the official release, we do have some information for you about the film including the cast and the rating.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Montana Story”

The American drama film Montana Story, written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, hit theaters last May 13, 2022, and has received generally positive reviews. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague, Kimberly Guerrero, Gilbert Owuor, Asivak Koostachin, and Eugene Brave Rock. With Montana’s sweeping landscapes as a backdrop of the film, it follows the story of estranged siblings who are reunited at their family ranch to care for their ailing father. Together they must confront the family burdens and revisit childhood wounds as they pick up the pieces of what’s left of what once was their home. In a review published by The New York Times, they praised Richardson and Teague’s performances saying, “There’s much to like in “Montana Story,” including Teague and Richardson, who, whether together or alone, retain an emotional integrity.” If you’re done watching Montana Story and you were moved by the film like we were, here are five movies about family and reconciliation worth watching.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Dear Edward”

Apple TV+ will be premiering a new series this year based on a popular novel. Titled Dear Edward, the show is based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano. The series is developed by Jason Katims, who previously worked on shows like Relativity, Roswell, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, About A Boy, and Rise. Here’s a description of the show’s story, according to Deadline: “Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.” Dear Edward is proud to feature a list of mostly up-and-coming stars. If you want to learn more about who will be appearing in this much-anticipated drama, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Dear Edward.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Would Chris Evans Return as The Human Torch?

It’s funny just thinking of Chris Evans’ desire to go back to playing the part of the Human Torch, but not in a mocking or bad way. Instead, it’s amusing since this was the first Marvel role he ended up playing, and he did it quite well. Without trying to disrespect Michael B. Jordan, he did it even better since his role as the carefree hothead that eventually became the Human Torch didn’t feel quite as serious. Johnny’s character in the comics was usually a little more carefree and not quite as serious, and again, with all respect to Jordan, the 2015 version felt a little too serious. But at this time it does sound as though the desire to have Evans back as Captain America at some point is bound to be a desire, but when thinking of the MCU, it would appear that Chris would rather come back as Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four. That’s not entirely surprising, it did look as though he had fun with the role back in the day when he was acting alongside Jessica Alba and the others.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Will Comedy Fade Out Eventually?

It might sound like a paranoid question, but the general feeling is that one of these days, comedy might be a very different thing than it is now if folks that have grown to be extremely sensitive to humor end up getting their way. The thing about humor is that it doesn’t have nearly as many limits as some folks might want to see put on it since the whole idea is that humor is allowed to step over boundaries, kind of like many stories are allowed to do, as the idea is that humor can bring about a different perspective that people might not be able to see on their own. Humor is often taken from a great deal of depressing material that is seen in life and is used to take the sting and the power from the aspects of life that people might otherwise see as impossible to find any humor in. Comedians these days are finding it tough to know what they can and can’t say to the audience without experiencing a great deal of pushback.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

What’s Going on with Chris Evans’ Little Shop of Horrors Remake?

It’s tough to see a project stall when there’s little interest and budget restraints, but it does sound as though Chris Evans still wants to see Little Shop of Horrors hit the theaters, and he still wants to have a part in it. The musical already had ideas of using Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, and Billy Porter, but Evans wanted the chance to play the sadistic dentist that was originally played by Steve Martin back in the 1986 version. Today, this movie might not be as easy to recognize since it has kind of been left behind along with a lot of other gems from the 80s that have yet to be brought back for the viewing enjoyment of the fans. But it does stand to reason that if the cast can come together and the right budget can be found for every part of the movie, it might be nice to see this movie take off in a big way. As of now though, that doesn’t appear to be what a lot of people are wanting to see. Or it could be that folks are simply too caught up in the many different franchises that are still actively pumping out movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Guy Ritchie Is The Best Choice To Direct The Live-Action Hercules Movie

Add Hercules to the list of animated Disney movies that will be adapted for a live-action movie. And on top of that, Guy Ritchie will be directing it. Let’s just answer this question right off the bat. Is he a good choice for directing this? If you ask me, the answer is absolutely yes. Why him? I think the obvious answer is that he has already ventured into these deep waters before. Back in 2019, Disney delivered the live-action Aladdin movie, starring Mena Massoud as the titular character, along with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and of course, Will Smith as the Genie. Out of all the live-action adaptations for classic animated Disney movies, 2019’s Aladdin turned out pretty good. It received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences seemed to enjoy it overall. Oh, and not to mention it made over a billion dollars at the box office.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Details Behind Netflix’s Real-Life Squid Game

When Squid Game was released on Netflix in the fall of 2021, it didn’t take long for the series to become a huge hit. In fact, it is now the most popular Netflix series of all time. With the perfect combination of suspense, competition, and social commentary, many people found the show to be relatable on several levels. In addition to being renewed for a second season, Netflix has also found another way to capitalize on the Squid Game success. It was recently announced that the streaming platform will be producing a Squid Game-inspired competition show called Squid Game: The Challenge. If you’ve seen the series, you’re probably wondering how Netflix plans to pull this off without killing anyone. Luckily, you’ve got to the right place to get all of the details. Read on to learn more about Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Harley Quinn is Being Killed Off?

Most folks should be able to admit that they’re surprised to hear that Harley Quinn is going to die in the comics, especially since she’s been such a mainstay for so long, and a favored one at that. But it would appear that DC is trying to shake things up, which isn’t too surprising. It needs to happen every now and then, but it does appear that Harley might be killed off in a way that might not satisfy a lot of fans initially. Imagining the effect this would have in a movie is kind of funny in a very demented way since Harley Quinn has become such a beloved character that one can help but think that a lot of fans would come close to rioting given that they would rather she lived forever than take a bullet or some other form of death that might take her out of the story. That’s how serious some fans get about their favorite characters, especially when it comes to those that are as fun as Harley has been. What’s really amusing is that she was popular in the comics, but Margot Robbie really put in the work to make her even better in the eyes of the fans.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Carrie vs. Charlie McGee: Who Wins?

It’s not often that people think about pitting characters from Stephen King novels against each other, especially since some of the more powerful among them feel as though they would either disappoint entirely or would be way too powerful to consider setting on a normal being. For instance, pitting Pennywise against anyone would be kind of difficult since the creature behind the clown is supposed to be insanely powerful, and yet it was defeated by a group of people with nothing more than a special bond, no powers, and no special abilities, only a deep and abiding friendship. Some would argue that this would be enough to beat anything, but realistically, Pennywise should have been able to annihilate them. Getting back on the subject, the idea of power is important to mention when talking bout Carrie White and Charlene McGee, or Charlie for short, since both characters have abilities that make them true powerhouses. When it comes to determining the extent of their powers, however, one has to decide which version to cling to, since both movies have been remade, and it would appear that their powers have been altered just enough to be noticeable.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Did the Kenobi Series Help to Shape Leia into the Person We Remember?

Ever since her first appearance on screen back in 1977, people have been able to realize that Princess Leia is exceptionally tough when it comes to her mentality, her sense of justice, and her overall personality. Maybe it had a lot to do with the fact that, as people learned from the prequels, she was the daughter of two very strong-willed individuals, or maybe it was because she was raised by good and just people. It could even have to do with the strange but resolute Jedi that helped to save her when she was very young. Many are already tripping on the idea that in A New Hope she calls for Kenobi’s help, and that he has no knowledge of owning a droid, meaning he doesn’t recognize R2-D2. That’s kind of interesting since in the prequels Obi-Wan spent at least some time around the astromech droid. But then again, enough years spent in the desert might be enough to allow his memory to slip just enough. But his knowledge of Leia likely didn’t fade, even if she didn’t recall what he’d done for her so long ago. Hey, she’s a kid, memories do fade after a while.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Christa Miller?

No matter how talented a person is, working in the entertainment industry typically comes with some ups and downs. There may be periods where an actor has more work than they can handle, and other times when jobs are fewer and far between. This is something Christa Miller has experienced throughout the years. After beginning her on-screen acting journey in the early 1980s, it took a few years for her career to really take off. However, once she started gaining momentum, things really started to go well for Christa. She got her first big break in 1995 when she was cast as Kate in The Drew Carey Show. During the 2000s, she also had major roles in shows like Scrubs and Cougar Town. In more recent years, though, Christa has been a little absent from our screens. This has led many people to wonder what she’s up to now. Keep reading to find out what happened to Christa Miller.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Crowded Room”

The Crowded Room is scheduled to drop on Apple TV+ later this year, featuring compelling storylines and a list of A-list cast members to boot. The upcoming drama anthology TV series is created by Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked on Star Trek: Strange Worlds, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The first season of the upcoming series is inspired by the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, written by Daniel Keyes. Here’s a description of the plot of the story, according to Deadline: “The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it.” The Crowded Room features an impressive list of cast members, some of whom just got off widely successful TV and movie projects. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming drama anthology TV series The Crowded Room.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About The Offer

Dramatizing something like the making of The Godfather is always going to pull in a lot of different types of people, usually because some were around when the movie was still being made, and some still don’t know enough about it. Several things were going on at that time and several social issues that took place when the movie was still being filmed. But how accurate the limited series on Paramount+ is could be one of the biggest sticking points that a lot of people are willing to talk about. After all, dramatizations tend to get a lot of flak for getting things ‘wrong’ quite often, since people love to get butt-hurt over the smallest details and feel the need to point out the most glaring inaccuracies. It’s understandable in a way since those who love realism in movies and TV would see an issue in the representation that was given in this series. But from a more practical standpoint, The Offer was an interesting look into the making of a movie that didn’t have the faith it needed initially but became a sensation that many people remember to this day.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Devil’s Hour”

A new drama thriller TV series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. The show is titled The Devil’s Hour, and it’s a British drama created by Tom Moran, who previously worked on Wild Bill and The Feed. The show will be executive-produced by Doctor Who and Sherlock producer Steven Moffat. Described by Deadline as “creepy,” this is how they explain the plot of the show: “From the mind of rising British writer Tom Moran, The Devil’s Hour is a UK original that tells the story of a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3.33AM, in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3AM and 4AM. Lucy Chambers’ eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. Now, when her name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.” The Devil’s Hour has brought together an impressive list of cast members to breathe life into this edge-of-your-seat storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video British drama thriller TV series The Devil’s Hour.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Ms. Marvel: “Destined” Recap

At least now we have an idea of who Ms. Marvel is going to be facing off against for the rest of the season since it was kind of a big question mark over the past two episodes. But it does feel as though giving Kamala the room to stretch and show her home life, as well as her ambitions, was a smart move as it’s allowed the viewers to connect with her on a much deeper level than they might have had she jumped right into the action. But now, with the Clandestine announcing themselves and their intentions to return to their own dimension, it’s become necessary for Kamala to step it up and learn how to use the bangle that’s unlocked her potential. The initial look into the past and at how the bangle was found, and that there were supposed to be two of them, was kind of nice since it gives a little more backstory on what’s going on, and helps people to invest in the story a little more. But when the leader of the Clandestine, Najma, decides to stop being nice and crashes the wedding of Kamala’s brother, it becomes clear that they’re not kidding around.
TV SERIES

