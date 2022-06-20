Isanti County Sheriff's Department to receive new equipment

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office received approval to purchase new equipment for their officers at the June 7 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk requested to purchase two APX 6000 radios with accessories.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s department uses these radios for safety and rescue. These new radios are used to improve the operational efficiency and response time of public safety agencies.

Caulk said there is a back order on the radios, however it will not create a negative impact. The total amount for the radios is $11,002.76.

“Funds you would be using for these are donated dollars that are in the donation line item for safety and rescue, so it will not be in the tax payer budget,” Caulk said.

The second request brought to the commissioners was for 29 glock 17 generation five’s with accessories.

“The one thing we’re really looking to do is, No. 1, keep this life saving tool, which we hope we never have to use, new as much as we can,” Caulk said. “This also will give us future opportunities to put what they call ‘red dot sight’ on a hand gun assault verses just using clear sights or iron sights ­— which God forbid you ever do have to use it — it’s a much more accurate piece of equipment to have on there.”

Caulk confirmed the current hand guns they have are five years old. The sheriff’s department is able to trade the current ones in and get a deal on the price of new ones.

The total amount comes to $7,409.50. These will also be paid for through the donation fund and will not be of cost to tax payers.

The board approved the requests.

Deputy earns award

Deputy Sheriff Miranda Groninga was recognized at the Isanti County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 7, for her hard work on a recent case.

“This award was for her work on a case involving fentanyl pills where she stopped the distribution of 6,000 fentanyl pills coming to our area,” Deputy Chief Lisa Lovering said.

In June of 2021, Groninga of the East Central Drug & Violent Offenders Task Force received information that two young people were preparing to travel to California to pick up 6,000 fentanyl pills (aka blue M30’s) and bring them back to Minnesota to sell.

Immediately, Groninga consulted with teammates on the DTF and developed a multi-prong investigative plan to gather intelligence, interdict the drug run and stop the flow of deadly fentanyl pill from this drug supply chain.

The team went into action and just days later Ismael Toovi and Payton Sausen were arrested in Nebraska with over 5,000 fentanyl pills and six grams of cocaine.

“She was able to stop that shipment and inevitably, it saved lives in our community,” Lovering said.

In September, federal agents and the East Central Drug & Violent Offenders Task Force located and apprehended Toovi and Sausen without incident. Both were convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“We wanted to recognize her here as well for the work she does on the task force,” Lovering said.

National 988 number

At the Isanti County Board meeting, Michael Mihelich, 911 manager of the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board (MESB), gave a presentation on what’s to come for the national mental health and suicide crisis phone number.

Mihelich said the 988 number will be officially active July 16, 2022.

The current mental health and suicide crisis number is 1-800-273-8255. This phone number will continue to be available after 988 is live.

You can dial or text 988 to reach suicide and mental health line. Mihelich said this is anonymous unless you choose to release your information.

This number will not provide some things that 911 does such as:

• Mobile crisis,

• 911 emergency services,

• Other dedicated hotlines.