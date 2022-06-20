ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Man allegedly shoplifts over $12,000 from Lancaster clothing store, police say

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County, PA — A Florida man is facing charges after police say he stole over $12,000 in merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. Police say...

local21news.com

MyChesCo

Parkesburg Police Arrest Suspected Motor Vehicle Thief

PARKESBURG, PA — Kyle Laird, age 24, has been arrested and charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and related traffic offenses, announced the Parkesburg Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on June 17, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, Laird and an accomplice crashed a stolen vehicle at...
PARKESBURG, PA
Mercury

100 animals seized from Lancaster County property

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 100 animals from a property on Pumping Station Road in Eden Township, Lancaster County, Friday. A PSPCA statement on the incident said the organization received a complaint from a good Samaritan regarding a large number of animals at the property living in poor conditions.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Inmate bites officer and spits at two more, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On June 23, a prison inmate at the Cumberland County Prison was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, and simple assaults. Mohamed Farah was charged with the above after he attempted to assault another inmate. According to police, a correction officer tried...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Police close road in Harrisburg for shooting investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police tell abc27 they have closed the 2400 block of Seneca Street on Thursday evening for a shooting investigation. Police said that an adult female was shot one time at approximately 4:30 p.m. Her injuries are non-life-threatening and she was transported to the hospital.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Another Armed Robbery In Ephrata

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police are investigating a second armed robbery. Last evening at 10:53 p.m., a man robbed the Turkey Hill at 903 South State Street. Just prior to closing, a man, whose face was covered by a neck gaiter and sunglasses, entered the store, displayed a handgun, tied the clerk’s hands behind her back, demanded the clerk provide instructions for opening the safe, and took cash. He exited the store via a side door. The suspect is described as an unknown race male, between five foot eight and five foot eleven, average build, and wearing dark clothing. It’s unknown if there could be a possible connection to the armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in Ephrata on June 18. Anyone with information about this robbery or the robbery at Dollar Tree is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Quinn at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Gunman ties up clerk in Turkey Hill robbery, Ephrata police say

EPHRATA, Pa. — An armed man robbed a Turkey Hill in Ephrata, Lancaster County, late Monday night. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at the Turkey Hill on State Street in Ephrata. Officers said just before closing, a man wearing sunglasses and a neck gaiter entered the...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Lititz man charged for alleged simple assault and harassment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause was filed against Alex Fish, 28 of Manheim, by the Lititz Borough Police Department. Currently, Fish is facing charges for crimes of simple assault (domestic violence), and harassment, according to police. On June 19, at 1:24 a.m.,...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

