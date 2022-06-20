Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Holds Atop Billboard Hot 100, Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ Debuts at No. 10

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles ‘ “As It Was” logs a seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Meanwhile, Joji ‘s “Glimpse of Us” launches at No. 10 on the Hot 100, marking the singer-songwriter’s first visit to the region.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated June 25, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 21). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“As It Was,” released on Erskine/Columbia Records, tallied 77 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 3%), 22.4 million streams (down 10%) and 6,000 downloads sold (down 13%) in the June 10-16 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track keeps at No. 2 after four weeks atop the Radio Songs chart and No. 3 after two weeks atop Streaming Songs and falls 4-10 on Digital Song Sales , following a week on top. Notably, the song debuts at No. 37 on Alternative Airplay, marking Styles’ first appearance on the ranking, led by support on KYSR Los Angeles (62 plays in the tracking week), KUCD Honolulu (58) and SiriusXM’s Alt Nation (38). The song tops Pop Airplay for a sixth week and Adult Pop Airplay for a fifth frame, rises 8-7 on Adult Contemporary and holds at No. 16 on Adult Alternative Airplay (where it reached No. 15).

“As It Was” concurrently crowns the Songs of the Summer chart for a third week, after the seasonal survey, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, returned two weeks ago .

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” is steady at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, as it notches a second week atop Radio Songs (82.1 million, up 4%). The single rules the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a ninth week each.

Future’s “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Tems, is likewise stationary at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1, as it rebounds for a fourth frame atop Streaming Songs (28.5 million, down 6%).

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rebounds 5-4 to its Hot 100 high, as it wins the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award for a third consecutive week (64.9 million in audience, up 30%). It leads the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a fifth week.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” slips to No. 5 from its No. 4 Hot 100 best, two weeks after it re-entered the chart at No. 8 – far outperforming its prior No. 30 high, reached in 1985 when it was first released – fueled by its sync in Netflix’s Stranger Things . The fourth season of the ’80s-set show, which premiered May 27, incorporates the song in multiple episodes, serving as a recurring theme for the character of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink. ( Bush is a fan of the series and approved the song’s usage in it.)

“Hill” retreats to 23.2 million streams (down 20%) and 16,000 downloads sold (down 26%), as it falls to No. 2 on both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales from the top of each tally. Conversely, it boasts a 159% gain to 6.3 million airplay impressions among Radio Songs reporters, as it jumps 26-17 on the Alternative Airplay chart and debuts on Adult Contemporary (No. 22), Adult Pop Airplay (No. 27) and Pop Airplay (No. 36). Meanwhile, it claims a second week each atop the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” repeats at No. 6 on the Hot 100, after five weeks at No. 1; Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at No. 7, after reaching No. 3; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” is steady at No. 8 after hitting No. 7, as it rules the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a fifth week; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” rises 10-9 on the Hot 100, after it debuted at its No. 5 high.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” soars onto the chart at No. 10, driven most heavily by its No. 6 start on Streaming Songs with 18.3 million streams in its first week .

With the ballad, Joji’s first release since his second album, 2020’s Nectar , the Japanese-born singer-songwriter – who originally broke through as a comedian/personality on YouTube (helping spark buzz for Baauer’s eventual 2013 five-week Hot 100 No. 1 “Harlem Shake”) – achieves his first top 10, following three prior entries: “Sanctuary” (No. 80, June 2019), “Slow Dancing in the Dark” (No. 69, November 2019) and “Run” (No. 68, February 2020).

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated June 25), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 21).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.