Cardi B Drops ‘Enchanting’ Collaboration With Reebok: Shop the Collection Before It’s Gone

By Latifah Muhammad
 4 days ago

Cardi B ‘s spellbinding new Reebok collaboration has arrived. “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” the Bronx rapper’s fourth collab with the shoe and apparel brand debuted last Friday (June 17) with all new kicks and limited-edition apparel in adults, kids and toddler sizes.

The newest Reebok x Cardi collection is available in select stores and online at Reebok and Footlocker . A second installment of the collection will drop sometime this summer, Women’s Wear Daily reports.

Cardi’s newest collab “makes a statement” with a “range of bold colors and an attitude to match,” according to Reebok. The collection is available in adult sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL and priced between $75-$300 for adult sizes and $75-$50 for kids and toddlers.

The shoe designs include three iterations of Cardi B’s Freestyle Hi shoes ($90) which come in women’s sizes 5-12, as well as kid’s sizes ($75) and toddler sizes ($50) . Available in glass blue , boulder grey and quartz glow , the stylish high-top sneakers feature “transparent straps, nodding to the transparent way Cardi lives her life, and Cardi’s signature tongue graphic on the tongue of the silhouette,” Reebok said per WWD .

On the apparel side, one of the bolder pieces in Cardi’s new collection is the pink, faux fur ombre jacket ($300) available in sizes ranging from 2XS-2XL. Another head-turning piece that’s already flying off shelves is the compression-style, figure-hugging leotard ($75) . The leotard has a versatile, two-in-one design that allows users to wear it with or without the included bralette, while mesh details add texture and create a layered look.

The leotard is available in plus sizes , but sold out in smaller sizes. Cardi’s latest collection also features berry-colored Classic Leather V2 Women’s Shoes ($110) available only for Reebok members.

Shop the Cardi B x Reebok collection below.

Cardi B Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes in Glass Blue


Cardi B Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes in Quartz Glow
$90

$90


Cardi B Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes in Boulder Grey
$90

$90


Cardi B Classic Leather V2 Women's Shoes
$110

$110


Cardi B Faux Fur Ombre Jacket (Unisex)
$300

$300


